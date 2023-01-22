Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston looked at each other for a second post-game. Sitting next to each other at the podium after another dominant performance, they were all smiles.

For Cooke, her third 20-point game of the month and fourth of the season with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

For Boston a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double that vaulted her past Sheila Foster alone into first place on the program's all-time double-double leaderboard.

And for South Carolina, its most impressive performance of the season, a wire-to-wire dismantling of an Arkansas team who entered the game 17-4 on the season and just three days earlier had pushed No. 3 LSU down to the wire on the road. The No. 1 Gamecocks pulled off a blistering 25-2 run late in the first half and won 92-46, while also securing the highest single-game rebounding margin for any Division I team in the last 20 years.

“I think what makes this team a little bit special is they’re getting better,” head coach Dawn Staley said. “Like each and every player is getting better. They’re not sour about not playing a whole lot, they just have an appetite of wanting to get better.”

South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) is still the deepest team in the country. The Gamecocks went 13 players deep on the bench Sunday, and are capable of playing 14 players when fully healthy. Of those 13 players, 12 of them were on the court for at least 10 minutes and 11 scored. The depth completely wore Arkansas (17-5, 4-3 SEC) down, with the bench accounting for a 38-7 scoring advantage.

But even on a team as stacked as South Carolina, leadership is still coming from the front. Cooke and Boston — seniors who have now combined to start 241 games in their careers — have elevated to another level over the last four weeks.

Cooke has had the best season of her career, leading South Carolina in scoring and raising her shooting percentage of 34.2 percent from last season up to 43.1 percent this year. She has led the team in scoring in five out of eight SEC games and 11 out of 20 games overall. Staley said “it’s all come together,” for her post-game.

Her teammates are noticing, and feeding off her energy.

“Zia has just grown in such a great way,” Boston said. “I think she has just been excelling. She’s putting in all the work. After practice she’s getting shots up, after shootaround she’s getting shots up, and it’s just continuing to pay off. And she’s being a great leader. We do this thing, affirmations, after practice, and there’s been multiple times where everyone has continued to compliment Zia about being a leader and being poised on the court.”

Boston herself has responded well from an uncharacteristically slow start to SEC play. After averaging only 8.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in the first four SEC games, she has responded to reel off an average of 17.8 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last four.

“I think one of the best things about Aliyah is she doesn’t even know she’s doing the things that she’s doing,” Cooke said. “It’s definitely a blessing to play with somebody like her, somebody that is helping us break records and leading us, literally, every day.”

It was fitting both Cooke and Boston used the term “leader” to describe each other. No two players have been more instrumental in South Carolina’s recent surge, winning four consecutive games by an average of 30 points.

The schedule will stiffen from here. Over the next three Sundays the Gamecocks will travel to an Alabama team 9-1 at home this season, up north for a non-conference showdown against No. 5 UConn and return to Colonial Life Arena for a clash with No. 3 LSU. There are, of course, still big battles looming both in the conference and NCAA tournaments.

But on Sunday afternoon, against the toughest team it has seen in conference play yet, South Carolina pulled off a blistering 40 minute display and laid down a marker for the rest of the country.

"I don't want to put a heavy load on her, but I do think she is the reason why we are a better team," Staley said about Cooke.

The road to a national title is still running through South Carolina.

Its top two players are the main reason why.

For all the latest South Carolina women's basketball commentary, updates and more, join us on the insider's forum.




