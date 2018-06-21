GamecockCentral.com

Another pitcher, and a local product, is transferring out of the program, it was announced Thursday.

Corey Stone announced via Twitter his decision to transfer away from South Carolina. He hasn't announced where he will transfer too.

As one of just two lefties on the roster this year Stone, who played locally at Mid Carolina before committing to the Gamecocks, pitched in three games his freshman year.

He didn't allow a run in two innings, giving up three hits and one walk.

He was drafted out of high school, in the 27th round by the Texas Rangers.

Stone is the latest of four Gamecocks to transfer out of the program this offseason. Elijah Bowers and Kyle Jacobsen were announced last week while Danny Blair announced his plans to enroll at the University of Tampa Wednesday.