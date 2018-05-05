GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks have won seven of their last eight SEC games and have won three straight SEC series for the first time since 2012, the last year they went to the College World Series.

They'd use three big innings early to jump out to a big lead and hold off No. 4 Ole Miss for the 11-6 victory to clinch the series.

The Gamecocks just keep winning, and that momentum didn't stop Saturday.

Over that span of conference games they're hitting .322 and averaging over nine runs per game.

Unlike their last four games, South Carolina never trailed Saturday after putting up eight runs on starter Brady Feigl, who hadn't given up more than five in 11 starts.

The Gamecocks (28-18, 13-10 SEC) scored three in the third sparked by a Matt William's solo shot for the game's first hit. They'd get two more in the inning before tagging Feigl for five in the fourth.

For Williams, it was just his third home run of the season, and he'd finish with two RBI.

They'd send 10 batters to the plate as they'd chase Feigl after 3.1 innings and a Carlos Cortes two-run double.

Cortes reached base in four of his five plate appearances, driving in four RBI which ties his season high. Like Friday night, every starter reached base with five driving in at least one run.

They'd go down in order to start the game but put a runner on base the last seven times coming to bat.

After getting rocked for eight runs in 4.1 innings last weekend against Vanderbilt, Adam Hill turned in a much more solid performance Saturday.

He'd limit a tough Ole Miss offense all day, giving up just one run and scattering three hits over six innings. Hill (5-5, 4.58 ERA) struck out six, which gives him at least six punch-outs in his last five starts.

Ole Miss made a game of it, scoring five runs in the eighth off the Gamecock bullpen, but Eddy Demurias threw 1.2 scoreless innings to end the game.

Player of the game: Carlos Cortes tied season highs for hits (3) and RBI (4) as he'd smash two two-run doubles Saturday.

Pivotal moment: After Ole Miss's scored five runs, including a two-run bomb, Eddy Demurias came in and got the final two outs in the eight and pitched a perfect ninth to seal the win.

Up next: The Gamecocks go for their third sweep of the year Sunday at noon. Cody Morris (6-3, 4.70 ERA) will start with the game televised on SEC Network.