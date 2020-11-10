Fast forward about a year from that and it’s Couisnard knocking down a half court shot to down Kentucky, turning into an All-SEC freshman team player and becoming the closest thing the Gamecocks have had to Sindarius Thornwell since, well, Sindarius Thornwell.

Two years ago, Jermaine Couisnard was relegated to the bench, ineligible to play, watching his teammates play under the lights without him.

“I was learning game after game, learning the things I wasn’t doing in the beginning of the season and knowing I had to be more vocal and be a leader on the court and off the court,” Couisnard said of last season. “It was a learning experience.”

Couisnard, who was inserted into the starting lineup against the Wildcats and never left it, started the final 16 games of league play and averaged 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists en route to All-SEC freshman team honors.

Last season he ended in the top 10 percent of all college basketball players with an assist rate of 23.8 and a fouls draw per 40 minutes of 5.3 but struggled turning the ball over.

He’d average 2.5 turnovers in SEC play and had the third-highest turnover rate on the team among guards while shooting 39.9 percent from the field against SEC teams.

“I really have been working on a lot of pick and roll and not turning the ball over a lot,” he said. “I’m trying to make my jump shot more consistent and making it more consistent.”

Now, a year of games under his belt, Couisnard is trying to take an even bigger step heading into his redshirt sophomore season.

When Coronavirus quarantine hit in March, pulling the season out from under him, Couisnard went home and began working out, determined to not have last year be a one-hit wonder for him.

That mentality continued once he arrived back in Columbia this summer.

“I’m letting the outside world handle itself,” he said, “and I’m just focused on what I’m here to do.”

Last season Couisnard settled as the Gamecocks’ day-in, day-out point guard and said he’s primarily playing the point this preseason as well, mentioning there are times he slides to the shooting guard and small forward spots depending on the lineup.

Running the point was something the Gamecocks desperately needed after struggling there at times in the non-conference, but what Couisnard gave them from a leadership standpoint was almost just as valuable.

Now that he’s more used to doing that after 16 games of it last year, he’s much more comfortable doing it with this group of veteran talent.

“My game’s been growing a lot,” he said. ”I’m just being vocal, helping my teammates go where they have to go.”

The Gamecocks are coming off an 18-13 year in 2019-20 where they finished sixth in the SEC and were on the cusp of making a postseason tournament if things weren’t shutdown.

This year, they bring back almost 70 percent of their production from last year’s group and things have been going well so far in preseason practice.

“We’re not where we want to be but I know we’re going to get better everyday,” Couisnard said. “We’re learning every day, trusting Frank and what he’s telling us then go out and play.”