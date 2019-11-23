A freshman going through some freshman struggles tied to some shooting struggles sat down for a conversation with head coach Frank Martin and only of them left happy Wednesday night, but it ultimately paid off in the long run.

“He had to get out of his feelings,” Frank Martin said. “We got that fixed Wednesday night. He went home and he wasn’t real happy. I was actually happy. Yesterday he came in and was out of his feelings and back to our feelings the way he was the first five weeks of practice. Since he was in our feelings yesterday, guess what happened? The head ball coach actually let him play a little bit.”

Couisnard came in averaging just 19 minutes of his last two games where he averaged seven points on 5-for-18 shooting.

Because of his offensive struggles, he began to get down on himself, which didn’t sit right with his head coach. The two sat down and talked after the Gamecocks’ loss to Boston University, sorting a few things out.

He played a career-best 33 minutes, the most of anyone Friday night and was in the game for a few clutch possessions late.

“His ball didn’t go in. it started in the Wyoming game. Then he started, like most freshmen do; their energy and enthusiasm is tied to their ball going in the basket. He’s been moping. I don’t play guys that mope. I don’t care what the score of the game is. I didn’t do it with Michael Beasley who’s 26 and 14 every night. I didn’t let him mope, I’m not going to let Jermaine Couisnard mope. It’s a disservice if I continue to allow them to mope and think they can succeed in life by moping."

After the Wednesday chat, Martin said Couisnard responded with a practice eeriliy similar to his preseason self.

And Couisnard’s stat line reflected it.

The redshirt sophomore finished tied with a team-high 16 points and had a game-high six assists as well.

“Jermaine, for the last seven or eight days, he’s been walking around with these droopy eyes and this feel sorry for me (attitude) because his ball isn’t going in,” Martin said. “Jermaine had a bad night with me two days ago. Bad, OK? He came back yesterday and instead of moping and pouting about himself and his ball, he actually came in and did what he did the first five weeks. He was loud, he was competitive and he was engaged. Guess what? He actually played pretty good today.”



He also had arguably the biggest play of the game, hitting the ultimately game-wining shot plus a foul with less than a minute to play.

It’s the culmination of a few days of conversations with his head coach and getting back to the old Couisnard.

“The ball came back around to me and I felt like it was a great shot,” Couisnard said. “I took it.”