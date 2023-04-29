For the first time in a decade, five Gamecocks have come off the board in the NFL Draft.

After Cam Smith, Zacch Pickens, Darius Rush and Jovaughn Gwyn went earlier in the draft, the first skill position player for the Gamecocks went when the Dallas Cowboys selected Jalen Brooks in the seventh round with the 244th overall pick.

Brooks is the first South Carolina wide receiver to go since Shi Smith went in the sixth round in 2021, and also joins Israel Mukuamu as day three picks by the Cowboys out of South Carolina in the last three years.

The Harrisburg, N.C. native transferred into the program before the 2020 season after spending time at Division II schools Wingate and Tarleton State, finishing out the final three years of his career in a South Carolina uniform. Brooks scored three touchdowns in his time with the Gamecocks, two receiving scores and one rushing.

He tallied up 785 receiving yards in 22 apperances for South Carolina under both Will Muschamp and Shane Beamer. He had his breakout season in 2022, starting 12 out of 13 games for South Carolina and totaling up 504 receiving yards on 33 receptions.

****************************************************************************************

