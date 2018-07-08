GamecockCentral.com

So when Mark Kingston and the Gamecock staff came offering, he didn’t wait to pull the trigger.

Both his uncles played at South Carolina and his dad was an 11th round pick after his playing days as a Gamecock.

For David Cromer, there was really no other option on where he wanted to go to college—he was going to South Carolina.

“All my uncles played at South Carolina. My dad and I have gone to football games, and I’ve always been a big South Carolina fan. The coaching staff is awesome down there,” he said.



Cromer, a sophomore on Lexington’s varsity team, hit over .300 this year in the cleanup spot.

With his power, he said he loves to be in such a vital spot in the lineup especially as one of the younger players on varsity and thinks hitting up there will only help him once he gets to college.

“I love hitting up there and people relying on me,” he said. “I think it’s awesome. It’s getting me ready for the future.”

Lexington advanced all the way to the Lower State Finals of the 5A state playoffs this year before losing to River Bluff, one of the team’s biggest rivals.

For Cromer, who was going through the state playoffs for the first time in his career, it was a learning experience getting to go that deep into the season.

“Having all the seniors on my team that have done this before has really helped me because this is my first year on varsity,” he said. “I’m hitting cleanup right now and I have great hitters around me, so it takes a lot of pressure off me. It’s just very fun this deep into the playoffs.”

Now, Cromer will play in a few summer tournaments with his high school team before moving over to his second sport: football.

Cromer’s also a linebacker on Lexington’s football team and splits time between that and his future full-time sport, baseball, during the year.

“I think it’s a big difference,” he said. “If you mess up hitting you have to wait until next time to get up there, but in football it’s the next play.”