Before he committed to Mark Kingston’s program—which he did in the middle of August—he reached out to former teammate turned Gamecock Trae Hannibal to get his advice.

When Dariyan Pendergrass was being recruited by South Carolina a few weeks ago, he knew exactly who to reach out to for advice.

“Actually, he was the first one I texted,” Pendergrass told GamecockCentral. “I asked him how Carolina was and he told me it’s a great chance for me to turn up.”

Pendergrass, one of South Carolina’s top baseball players in the 2021 class and three-sport athlete, played basketball with Trae Hannibal at Hartsville (S.C.) High School.

He saw Hannibal commit to the Gamecocks only to be recruited by South Carolina a few years later entering his junior season.

The speedy outfielder played in front of the Gamecock coaching staff at the annual Palmetto Games, a prospect game for in-state players, and caught their attention.

He didn’t wait long to commit, locking his spot into the class a few days later.

“It was a happy experience I feel like it was the beset college for me,” he said. “I think I’ll do a great job. With Trae Hannibal coming out of Hartsville High and him balling out, I think we’ll have a bond up there and have fun.”

South Carolina’s getting one of the state’s fastest prospects in Pendergrass, who hit over .400 last season and stole over 40 bases en route to an All-State selection as a sophomore.

The Gamecock coaching staff likes that kind of athleticism, Pendergrass said, and they think he can bring a lot of speed to the outfield.

“They like my hustle on and off the field. They like the way I battle and how I get after it on the field,” he said.

“I think I bring more speed, I think I get around the bases quick and have more hustle in the outfield. I’m going after it.”

Pendergrass is in the middle of his junior football season now at Hartsville, where the Red Foxes are 1-1.



As a hybrid receiver/running back on the team, he’s rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns in three games, averaging 14.2 yards per carry, and has one reception for 49 yards and a score.

He and his team lost Friday, 41-27 to Camden, but Pendergrass said it’s a pretty easy solution to getting back on track.

“The boys have to pull together more,” he said. “We’re not together as a team right now but if we come together as a unit, we’ll be better.”