Who: #21 South Carolina 9-3 v. Davidson 4-7. Columbia, SC Time/TV: 3:00 pm. Streaming on SEC Network+ Line: SC -1150 money line. Projected Starting Pitchers: Matthew Becker (Jr. LHP) 2-0, 2.57 ERA, 7.0 IP, 3 BB, 11Ks, .222 OBA v. Issac Fix (Jr. LHP) 1-0, 7.50 ERA, 6 IP, 9 BB, 9Ks., .333 OBA Fix a 6'1, 165 lbs. lefty out of Virginia. Fix had a better freshman season that he did sophomore year. In 2022, Fix threw 25 innings and finished 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA. Last season he went 3-2 with a 5.67 ERA. His hits allowed and walk totals rose significantly. Fix also allowed batters to hit .63 higher of off him during his sophomore campaign. He's off to a worse start this year. History: The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 49-22-1, with a 40-11 series edge in Columbia. The Wildcats last win in the series was the last time these times played. Davidson knocked off Carolina 9-4 in Columbia during the 2021 season. Prior to that setback, the Gamecocks had won 24 straight in the series. Last Meeting: The Gamecocks returned home from being swept by the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Davidson was waiting. Carolina scored first on a Josiah Sightler single in the first inning, then Davidson scored the next eight runs to cruise to a 9-4 win. Weather: 3:00 looks like the perfect time to start this game. Rain in the morning should give way to overcast skies around 11:30, with rain scheduled to pick up around 6:00 pm. A scattered thunderstorm could pop prior to 6:00. This will be one of those games that you'll want to be leading after five innings.



Scouting the Wildcats

No sugarcoating this one, Davidson has not been good in 2024. South Carolina should win this game and it wouldn't surprise anyone if its another run-rule victory. The Wildcats have played two midweek games this season. They've been outscored in those two losses by a score of 41-1. Charlotte clobbered them 24-1 and they lost to #12 Duke 17-0. The Wildcats were projected to finish fourth in the A10 Conference. Outside of Matt Weber and Jason Ban, the Wildcat bullpen has been dreadful with six different pitchers sporting ERA's north of 20.00, two of which are over 47.00, and one is 54.00. Davidson only has five pitchers on their roster with ERA's under 5.40 and two of those guys are weekend starters that likely won't pitch tonight. The Wildcats team ERA is 10.19. As a team, the Wildcat staff has walked 80 batters in 91 innings and opponents are hitting .302. They've also hit 21 batters and thrown 20 more wild pitches. That is not a recipe for success against a Gamecock lineup that loves to take pitches. Offensively the numbers are better but not by a whole lot. The Wildcats feature three hitters that are having solid starts. Eli Putnam leads Davidson with a .378 batting average. He also has three home runs and sports an OPS of 1.176. This is a breakout season for the junior in his first year as a starter. Sophomore Michael O'Shaughnessy, (pronounced O-Shawn-Nesea not O-Shag-Hennessey), is looking to build off an All Atlantic 10 Freshman season. Thus far, he hasn't disappointed hitting .368 with three homers and a team-high 15 RBIs. The other bat that Carolina pitchers will need to navigate is Jake Wilhoit. The senior from Knoxville has three home runs and is batting .333.

The Positives

I don't want to rehash Alan's article about why the season isn't over. For starters, Ethan Petry didn't lose his swing. He has five home runs and hit two in two games against Clemson, both in the 9th inning of tight contests. Petry has been productive without really being in one of those zones that he showcased his freshman season. (Think turning around Paul Skenes' fastball). Cole Messina is way better than a .191 hitter and will get going at some point. The better news is that Carolina's bullpen looks as deep as its' been in years. We aren't going to mention every name here but Mark Kingston and Matt Williams have gotten good innings from about seven different guys out of the bullpen. Carolina's starters have not shown that they are going to be pitching deep into many SEC games, so having a pen that could carry the load for 15-16 innings in SEC play is vital. Garrett Gainey looks like a guy Kingston is going to have pitching a lot of 8th and 9th innings of SEC baseball this season. Eddie Copper is giving the Gamecocks something they haven't had in about a decade in that he appears to be a dependable midweek starter for the season. He could get a crack at Clemson and UNC later this year. It's still a long season will plenty of chances for some big wins.

Prediction: Run Rule and get over to the CLA- Gamecocks 12-2 in 7.