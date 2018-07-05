GamecockCentral.com

Since coaches can't talk about players until they've signed, Staley wasn't able to go in-depth on her players until now. Here's what she had to say on the newest South Carolina Gamecocks.

Their recruitments, visits and decisions are over and now Dawn Staley gets to go from pining over players on her 2018 wish list to now coaching them.

On McDonald's All-American Destanni Henderson: “Probably out of the three of them, she’s college ready. she is doing things that just naturally, it’s really promising. She can pass the ball, she can get to the rim and she communicates likes she’s been around the block and that’s really encouraging for a young player that’s going to play point guard for us.”

On Clemson grad transfer Nelly Perry: “Nelly had shoulder surgery so she didn’t play or practice. She just got cleared this week so she’s full-go and she’s handling it well. She’s a quality young lady, quality. I wish I had her for four years because I think she’s a great addition to our team on and off the court. On the court she’s aggressive and she’s attacking the basket. She’s talking; she’s given us a seasoned experienced player out there. When you lose a player like A’ja you want it some other way to gain some experience in the locker room.”

On five-star Victaria Saxton: “Victaria is a perfectionist and she wants to get everything right. She really understands basketball and has a really great basketball IQ. she can rebound the ball. Her arms are really long and she rebounds the ball with the best of them. From an offensive standpoint she can drive to the basket and her midrange shot is pretty good. she has to get more consistent with that but she’s not afraid. This is a fearless freshman group that wants to come in and play right away.”

On Elysa Wesolek: “She comes to us by way of Western Kentucky. She’s a long instate player. She’s a great character player. She can shoot the ball and makes really good decisions out there on the floor. She’s just young but I like them young and fearless, and she’s definitely that.”

