South Carolina knows the path to a repeat.

After a 32-0 season plus an SEC Tournament title, the Gamecocks earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. It is the third year in a row South Carolina has earned a top seed, and the seventh time under Dawn Staley. The road to another National Championship will start in Columbia, where the Gamecocks are 15-2 all-time in home tournament games.

South Carolina's first round opponent will be the Norfolk State Spartans, winners of the MEAC. South Carolina won its first-round game over Howard last season 79-21, the lowest point total for a team in NCAA Tournament history. The opening round game will be on Friday, with the tip-off time and channel information still to be determined.

"I was just following them throughout social media and saw they were having a good year," Dawn Staley said about Norfolk State. "They're a good-coached team, I think he [Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers] got coach of the year as well. We'll know a lot about them come Friday."

The path continues with a second round match-up against the winner of the game between No. 8 seed South Florida and No. 9 seed Marquette. This is the second season in a row South Florida has been sent to the Columbia pod, but the Bulls lost in the first round last season before getting a chance to face South Carolina. Marquette comes in with a 21-10 record, highlighted by a win over UConn in the regular season.

Looking ahead to the path back to the Final Four, it is littered with rematch potential. If South Carolina gets to the sweet 16 it will have the advantage of near-home games playing back at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Waiting for them in Greenville could be the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins, who took the Gamecocks down to the wire in a Nov. 29 meeting in Columbia.

UCLA led by as many as 10 points and controlled play for large portions of it, but the Gamecocks came back behind big performances from Kierra Fletcher and Kamilla Cardoso.

"I know we're not the same teams, but there's some familiarity as you go down the bracket," Staley said. "But first things first is Norfolk State, and I'm sure they're having a historical year. So we have to take care of business on Friday."

If the Gamecocks make the Elite Eight the top two seeds in the bottom half of their region are Maryland and Notre Dame. The Gamecocks faced Maryland back in the second game of the season and beat the Terps 81-56 in College Park. Notre Dame has spent a lot of the season ranked in the top-10 and won the ACC Regular Season championship, but superstar Olivia Miles suffered a knee injury in the final game of the regular season and still has her status for the NCAA Tournament up in the air.

On the injury front South Carolina has one question with Fletcher after her ankle injury in the SEC semifinal, but Staley said she is getting "better every day" and expects her back in practice on Tuesday.

Taking a peak way down the road at a potential Final Four matchup, there is another familiar foe waiting if the chalk holds. The No. 1 seed in the other quadrant on South Carolina's side of the bracket is Stanford, who the Gamecocks defeated in overtime in November. Rounding out the top four seeds in that region, which will holds its final in Seattle, is Iowa, Duke and Texas.

"I think it definitely gets harder especially compared to last year," guard Brea Beal said. "Especially being undefeated. We know what it felt like to win, we know what it feels like to lose in this situation, so we want the same feeling we had last year."







