Despite entering her second season with the program, this is the first time Chloe Kitts has had a full off-season circuit with South Carolina women’s basketball.

The 6-foot-2 forward was originally slated to join the incoming recruiting class for the 2023-24 season alongside MiLaysia Fulwiley, Tessa Johnson and Sahnya Jah, but bumped up her arrival and joined the squad in the middle of the 2022-23 campaign. She spent most of the season learning from the bench, but Dawn Staley is starting to see the benefits of the decision heading into her sophomore year.

“She is much further along because she came in last season,” Staley said. “Much further. She’s a much different player.”

Kitts appeared in 18 games last season, although was used very sparingly with an average of just 6.9 minutes per outing. She made her collegiate debut in a Dec. 18 home win over Charleston Southern, and her SEC debut 11 days later against Texas A&M. The Oviedo, Fla. native shot 37.5 percent from the floor in her action, and saw extended run with at least 10 minutes of game time in five contests.

She also appeared in all four of South Carolina’s NCAA Tournament wins on the road to the Final Four grabbing two points, two rebounds and an assist in 11 total minutes. Now after her first summer with the Gamecocks and with a season where her role will be much larger on the horizon, Staley is noticing a new and improved version of Kitts.

“She makes good decisions,” Staley said. “The offense flows when she’s in the game. She’s a worker. She’s a worker on both sides of the ball, and she’s tough. She doesn’t back down from anybody. She’s no longer the timid Chloe, she’s not. It’s good. We’re able to practice, we’re able to play and see where we’ve got some really bright spots on this team.”

One year further along the development track is Sania Feagin, who will have a prime opportunity to start in the post after both Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxton departed for the WNBA. Feagin competed with true freshman Ashlyn Watkins for the limited remaining post minutes last season, but she is now the most experienced post player on the roster outside Kamilla Cardoso.

“I hope she has a breakout season,” Staley said. “She’s practicing a lot better. Her name isn’t being called a whole lot like it was last season in that manner, it’s all good stuff.”

Feagin played in 27 games last season, but inconsistency and a lack of available minutes held her back from becoming one of the key pieces in the rotation. She flashed brilliance at times with five double-digit scoring games, but also struggled with foul trouble averaging one foul every 6.8 minutes on the floor. She scored nine points in 13 minutes in the NCAA Tournament opener against Norfolk State, but only took the floor for five minutes the rest of the tournament and did not play at all in the season-ending loss to Iowa.

Now she is at the point of her career where Staley has historically seen her players take big jumps, and the opportunity is there with two open post spots in the starting lineup.

“When they’ve had the opportunity to play a whole lot, they figure it out by their junior year,” Staley said. “You should figure it out whether or not you’ve played a whole lot, but she’ll be able to step in and give us a boost, if not start.”

