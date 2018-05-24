GamecockCentral.com

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star linebacker Jahmar Brown will announce his college choice today among three finalists.

“My finalists are Stanford, South Carolina and Miami,” Brown told the Miami Rivals site CaneSport.com. “I just wanted to get it out of the way. I just came to a conclusion and wanted to knock it out right now.”

The Gamecocks have targeted Brown for some time and he was in Columbia for South Carolina's spring game at the end of March.

Brown also holds an offer from hometown Miami, where he's visited countless times.

He has also visited Stanford.

Brown, who plans to sign during the early signing period, gave this thoughts on each program.

Stanford: “The education is great. You talk about Stanford and everyone knows that’s a top school, top tier education and I see a great opportunity graduating from Stanford.”

South Carolina: “It seems like a good fit for me, has a pretty good academic program, engineering program.”

Miami: “Miami is Miami. I don’t even know how to put it into words. Miami is just Miami.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has already set a South Carolina official visit for the first weekend in January.

Brown's other scholarship offers include: Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, FAU, Kansas State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, N.C. State, Northern Illinois, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, USF, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF and Virginia Tech.