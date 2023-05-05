It was a night fraught from the start for South Carolina.

The series-opener on the road at Kentucky opened with the Wildcats scoring in unusual ways in each of the first two innings en route to a 7-3 victory, the fifth defeat in the last nine SEC outings for the No. 3 Gamecocks.

Kentucky (31-13, 12-10 SEC) took the lead in the bottom of the first inning against South Carolina (36-9, 14-7 SEC) starter Will Sanders with a run scoring on an 0-2 wild pitch when a slider trickled away from catcher Jonathan French.

One inning later after Sanders retired the first two batters of the frame, he looked set for a 1-2-3 inning when James McCoy hit a routine flyball to center field.

Routine of the bat, but not with the sun.

Dylan Brewer and Caleb Denny lost the ball in the sun, letting the would-be soft flyout drop in and eventually roll all the way to the wall. McCoy took advantage of his fortune by going all the way around for an inside-the-park home run, a brutal bad luck run against the already struggling Sanders.

The Gamecocks put one run back on the board in the fourth inning with a welcome sight for the offense: a Gavin Casas home run. The slugging first baseman had been mired in his longest home run drought of the season, not touching one off since the Apr. 18 midweek against Charleston Southern and not crushing a roundtripper in SEC play since Apr. 1 at Mississippi State.

The home run snapped a streak of 42 consecutive conference at-bats without one for Casas, but it was about all the Gamecocks could muster against Travis Smith.

Smith, the regular midweek starter for Nick Mingione, was stellar in his first career SEC start. He twirled six innings of four-hit ball, the Casas dinger his only blemish on the scoreboard. This included five strikeouts and seven groundouts, keeping the Gamecocks in check all night. The highlight of his night was in the third inning, when he allowed the first two runners to reach base but stranded them with a strikeout, a flyout and a groundout against the heart of South Carolina’s order.

Hunter Gilliam had the biggest blow of the night off Sanders, snapping what looked like a promising outing for the ace. At one point he retired six consecutive batters — five on strikeouts — with his slider biting harder than it has for most of his rocky 2023 campaign, but it fell off course in the fifth inning when Gilliam deposited a two-run home run out to right field on a first-pitch offering.

South Carolina did plate two runs in the top of the seventh thanks to RBIs from Michael Braswell and Cole Messina, but it came along with two more runners left on base. Those were the two biggest of the 10 runners Mark Kingston’s team stranded in the game, and it was the last big chance to mount a rally.

A pair of defensive miscues trying to field bunts in the bottom half of the inning helped Kentucky load the bases with nobody out against Eli Jones, and all three runners eventually came around to score thanks to a bases loaded walk and a Ryan Waldschmidt two-run single.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network Plus.

