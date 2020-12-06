GamecockCentral - Depleted South Carolina defense can't slow down Kentucky

Due to opt-outs after former head coach Will Muschamp was fired, positive COVID tests or injuries, the unit has suffered significant absences for the last three weeks and those came to a head on Saturday night.

The starting defensive lineup in the final regular-season game of the season against Kentucky looks nothing like it did in late September in the opener against Tennessee, with only one player, Jammie Robinson, starting both Saturday and against Tennessee.

To say South Carolina’s defense is undermanned at this point would be an understatement.

“Just didn’t have enough tonight again. I appreciate our kids fighting in the second half,” Interim head coach Mike Bobo said. “In transparency, I didn’t know what was gonna happen...Experience is good, whether it’s good or bad, it’s good to have experience and that’s something they can fall back on.”

The defense gave up 41 points to a middling Kentucky offense that only averaged half of that per game before tonight, which ranks 12th in the SEC this year. The Wildcats also ran for nearly 300 yards, surpassing their average by over 100 yards.

“(The score) is not a good outcome but there was some strain in the second half, there was a little energy in the second half, and guys out there that hadn’t played making plays. I’m looking at Jabari Ellis in here, a guy that’s continued to fight, one of our only starters that’s remaining but he’s out there fighting,” Bobo said. “That’s part of your legacy as a leader sometimes, is how you show these guys to fight and that’s really all I have been focusing on for three weeks. It’s easy to say ‘woe is me’, we say kids do it all the time but hell, we all do it. Who’s gonna stand up and not say what’s wrong with everything and try and fix it yourself, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Ellis started against Tennessee but didn’t tonight, playing sparingly due to injury. He finished with two tackles.

“It’s definitely challenging. The guys that started out with us on defense, you build chemistry with them but at the end of the day, it’s football, people gotta step up.” Ellis said.

Missing from the opening day starters are defensive lineman Aaron Sterling, Keir Thomas, J.J. Enagbare, who account for 9.5 of the 14 Gamecock sacks this year.

All three starting linebackers are missing, including Ernest Jones, the heart and soul of the team, who had 86 tackles on the season.

The aforementioned Robinson is the only defensive back left, with the other three, Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, and R.J. Roderick opting-out of the season three weeks ago.

“It is what it is. This is that year. It’s tough on these kids, it’s a tough thing to go through. Some of those kids aren’t quite ready to play yet, SEC football, but it’s gonna give them experience moving forward and it’s something they can build on,” Bobo said. “Obviously, losing is not what you want but you learn from your failures something and they can look at themselves in the eye and be honest about how they need to improve. They can learn from this and success can come out of it.”