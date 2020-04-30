Now, it’s time for Des Kitchings to put his stamp on the position and it looks like he wants to have a bell cow to rely on game in and game out.

Bobby Bentley liked to cycle running backs in and out to keep guys fresh while Thomas Brown, in his one year at South Carolina, championed a two-back system.

“If there’s a guy in a rhythm, toting the rock and he’s being productive for us, we’re going to ride it and give him some spells along with it. I like to thing we’re going to have some depth where we’re going to be able to rotate some guys,” he said. “In the fourth quarter, let’s go lean on them with someone that’s been consistent and productive.”

Also see: Insider notes on the new football commitment

The Gamecocks haven’t had that style yet in the running back coaches who have served under Will Muschamp yet.

Under Bentley, the Gamecocks started with a two-back system with Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner before cycling three backs the next two years with Dowdle, Turner and Ty’Son Williams.

In Brown’s one year the Gamecocks gave around 60 percent of their carries to Dowdle and Tavien Feaster.

While Kitchings likes to be able to give their workhorse back a break, if one guy’s running well, he’s giving it to him.

“Obviously if you have a guy who can tote the mail, let’s let him tote the mail. At the same time, you see it across football and in the NFL, two backs limits some of the hits on guys and the wear and tear,” Kitchings said. “I think there’s a need for that, especially if you have the depth for that in your room to do that and keep guys fresh.”

Also see: In-state hoops prospect excited for South Carolina offer

The Gamecocks have a young but talented group with only three scholarship backs on campus currently in sophomores Deshaun Fenwick and Kevin Harris and true freshman MarShawn Lloyd.

They’ll get two signees on campus once things reopen, whenever that is, with ZaQuandre White and Rashad Amos signed in the 2020 class.

“I have been able to watch some,” Kitchings said. “I think MarShawn is as advertised. I’m looking forward to working with him. It’s only five practices in the spring I really focused on with the offense with Coach Bobo. You saw some flashes with Kevin and Deshaun as far as guys coming back. I like what I’ve seen there. I don’t know when we’ll be able to work so it’ll be more mental going forward. The addition of Adam Prentice is going to be a big role in the offense going into the fall. They have some skill, have ability now it’s about working together to try and refine that.”

Also see: Breaking down Trenilyas Tatum's film

Kitchings was hired this offseason after Bryan McClendon joined Oregon’s staff.

Now, after coaching the last few years at N.C. State, he’ll get a chance to coach in the SEC and in his home state of South Carolina and bring his coaching style to the Gamecock running back room.

“Any of my former players will tell you I’m kind of an easy going guy but I’m ultra competitive,” Kitchings said. “I demand a lot out of my guys. Our goal is to make practice harder than what the game will be. From the time we step on the practice field to the time we leave, I’m demanding the most fro them so on Saturday is second nature for them to go out and compete.”