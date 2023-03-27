GREENVILLE, S.C. — Destination: Dallas.

The final stop on the journey, the one place this South Carolina team has talked about reaching since the first day of practice in September, is now a reality.

The Gamecocks are heading to the Lone Star State for their fifth Final Four in program history and third in a row after taking out Maryland 86-75 in the elite eight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It will be a return to the venue where the Gamecocks won their first ever National Championship back in 2017, along with an opportunity to defend their National Championship and complete an undefeated season.

It is an opportunity forged in years of patience and development between an experienced team, experience that turned a fidgety, rocky first quarter into a smooth, controlled second quarter to seize control.

Not a lot of teams can say they're able to do this," Aliyah Boston said. "So for us to be able to do it feels really good, and it's such a blessing we won't ever take for granted.

Maryland (28-7) came out with a hot pressing defense, trapping the Gamecocks in the backcourt and forcing five first quarter turnovers. Abby Meyers hit a pair of 3-pointers to help the Terrapins take a six-point lead into the second quarter when Dawn Staley went with a different looking lineup.

The two point guards on the floor, together, to help maneuver through the press. In addition, Aliyah Boston also re-joined the fray after taking a seat for the last three minutes of the first quarter, a period in which the Gamecocks did not score from the floor.

And that was checkmate.

The experienced lineup gathered itself, shook off the early mistakes and played with enough poise to deal with the press. Zia Cooke in particular heated up in the second quarter, scoring the first nine points of her 18 for the game. A couple of confident baseline drives helped get her going, and she never lost the shooting belief for the rest of the night.

"The game had to settle down," Staley said. "Obviously Maryland came on and played extremely fast, just moving the ball up and down the floor. They were extremely physical, and I thought it just took us a while to get our footing, to really make adjustments to how they were playing us."

And with all the chips down and a trip to the Final Four at stake, the reigning National Player of the year was her vintage, unstoppable self. Boston turned up the heat on Maryland’s post players, drawing fouls, scoring points and tipping the pendulum back in the garnet direction. By the time her night was over she had 22 points and 10 rebounds, in addition to playing a big role in both Meyers and Faith Masonius fouling out.

"She was great," Staley said on Boston. "We moved her around, and because we moved her around, she was a moving target. It was hard for them to double her because they weren't doubling her from the perimeter. She made some incredible drives."

Maryland’s exhaustion grew. Frustration set in. Brea Beal scored on an and-1 with 2:56 to go to give South Carolina its largest lead of the game, and a thunderous “Gamecocks” chant broke out through what was a roughly 90-percent South Carolina crowd in the upstate.

And when the final buzzer sounded, in what has felt pre-ordained since before the season started, South Carolina punched its ticket to Dallas.

It was the second of three nets South Carolina is trying to cut down this season,

Chopped up nets are not the only thing the Gamecocks are hoping to end the season with three of.

"it's extremely hard to do what we've done," Staley said. "And to do it I think in this era, because parity is so much alive in our game that you have to be levels above everybody else."



