Devonni Reed growing comfort, instincts as potential 'QB of the defense'

Devonni Reed knows the opportunity is in front of him to carve out a major role and make a name for himself in the SEC.

It’s why he made the switch from the MAC to the most reputable conference in college football in the first place. It will be a battle for the first-year Gamecock, but the Central Michigan graduate transfer is already making a mark on the field. Literally.

On the last play of South Carolina's fourth practice of the spring, on a Tuesday afternoon in late March, is when the safety made one of the highlight plays of the first two weeks.

It was a fourth-and-one situation in which Reed was lined up in the middle of the field pre-snap, making sure to have a balance with his depth in the secondary.

“I was playing the post but wanted to make sure I could still play the run. Not many teams are gonna throw it on fourth-and-one,” Reed said, recalling the play.

Running back Marshawn Lloyd took a handoff, looking for a hole before Reed exploded into the gap and laid down what would have been a hard-hitting, physical tackle if not for the Gamecocks’ “thud” tackling. Reed dove heavily into the details when describing the play, showcasing a fast-reacting mind as the pace of an SEC offense is already slowing down for him.

“I just knew I had to play behind my guy. I couldn’t follow my guy. I couldn’t have two colors [players] in one gap,” Reed said. “I saw that some of the D-linemen got penetration, which made the running back stop his feet and change direction. So I was able to slow down, get my reads, and once I picked the gap I wanted to shoot, I ran through full speed and met the running back. And the rest is history from there.”

That play itself is history. But Reed’s time at South Carolina and how he wants to maximize it is just getting started. That play itself, though, is also exemplary of the quick transition Reed believes he’s made through his spring ball consistently going against SEC talent.