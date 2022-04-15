Devonni Reed growing comfort, instincts as potential 'QB of the defense'
Devonni Reed knows the opportunity is in front of him to carve out a major role and make a name for himself in the SEC.
It’s why he made the switch from the MAC to the most reputable conference in college football in the first place. It will be a battle for the first-year Gamecock, but the Central Michigan graduate transfer is already making a mark on the field. Literally.
On the last play of South Carolina's fourth practice of the spring, on a Tuesday afternoon in late March, is when the safety made one of the highlight plays of the first two weeks.
It was a fourth-and-one situation in which Reed was lined up in the middle of the field pre-snap, making sure to have a balance with his depth in the secondary.
“I was playing the post but wanted to make sure I could still play the run. Not many teams are gonna throw it on fourth-and-one,” Reed said, recalling the play.
Running back Marshawn Lloyd took a handoff, looking for a hole before Reed exploded into the gap and laid down what would have been a hard-hitting, physical tackle if not for the Gamecocks’ “thud” tackling. Reed dove heavily into the details when describing the play, showcasing a fast-reacting mind as the pace of an SEC offense is already slowing down for him.
“I just knew I had to play behind my guy. I couldn’t follow my guy. I couldn’t have two colors [players] in one gap,” Reed said. “I saw that some of the D-linemen got penetration, which made the running back stop his feet and change direction. So I was able to slow down, get my reads, and once I picked the gap I wanted to shoot, I ran through full speed and met the running back. And the rest is history from there.”
That play itself is history. But Reed’s time at South Carolina and how he wants to maximize it is just getting started. That play itself, though, is also exemplary of the quick transition Reed believes he’s made through his spring ball consistently going against SEC talent.
Reed says he is already feeling “very comfortable” after getting a heavy dose of live reps. He’s gaining more comfort with seeing the field, more comfort parlaying what he calls “visual reps” in the film room and taking it with him to the turf and more comfort analyzing the offense to quickly and accurately make the right calls as a leader of the defense as a safety.
It’s a lot to process on the back end of the defense, he says. But after serving as a four-year starter with the Chippewas – which includes two All-MAC honors throughout 41 starts in 43 games – the 5-foot-11, 195-pound bulldog of a safety has plenty of miles on the dashboard to boast.
“I’ve played safety for a while, and we’re pretty much the quarterback of the defense,” Reed said. “So we really gotta play it smart, and before the ball snaps we also have to think of ‘how many possibilities can this play have?’ Because it could turn out this way, it could turn out that way. As safeties, we’re constantly thinking. You always wanna have a Plan B with anything that you do or any moves that you do. I’m always thinking like that. I’m always trying to have a one-step ahead [mentality].
“Once you learn your offense and once you learn how to study your opponent, everything becomes more slower and the game becomes more slower. Having the game come slower with that play [against Lloyd], I was able to react faster than usual.”
Reed’s time to make an impression is now. Following the departure of star safety Jaylan Foster to the NFL Draft, someone else will have to step up as the defense’s leading tackler and someone else who will have the chance to lead the SEC in interceptions.
There are snaps and production to snatch up. R.J. Roderick and Tyrese Ross are Reed’s two main competitors to get those snaps. Throughout a month of spring ball, Reed appears to have his feet under him as he looks to earn one of the key contributing spots on a South Carolina defense that was boosted significantly by a standout secondary in 2021.
Reed will need to continue at the rate he’s been going, and he says he wants to continue building his voice as a new leader in town.
He will get one more chance to show it under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night.