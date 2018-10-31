Dillon freshman running back takes another look at South Carolina football
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGDillon (S.C.) class of 2022 running back Nemo Squire already landed on South Carolina's recruiting radar earlier this year and the young playmaker was ba...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news