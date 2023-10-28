COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — To the brink go the bowl hopes.

South Carolina football suffered its sixth loss of the season in eight games on Saturday morning in College Station, a 30-17 defeat at Texas A&M that followed the same pattern of so many games before it.

There were early flickers, most notably when Dakereon Joyner powered in from a yard out for a fourth-and-goal touchdown. The defense had a few moments with three first quarter sacks. But the offensive line fell apart in the second quarter, the offense stalled out as a result and the continuous short fields were too much for the defense to overcome.

South Carolina (2-6, 1-5 SEC) will finish the season winless away from Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since 2003, and will have to run the table the rest of the way to qualify for a bowl game after a fourth consecutive loss.

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) did not score on its first three offensive drives as Marcellas Dial, Tonka Hemingway and Jaron Willis all got home for early sacks and created havoc on quarterback Max Johnson before the offense finally took advantage with a 65-yard touchdown drive. Spencer Rattler connected with Nyck Harbor on two third-and-long conversions, and Joyner finished off the score with a gutsy fourth-and-goal run on a direct snap. The defense even forced a punt on the ensuing possession, but the tenor of the day shifted immediately.

Rattler took an intentional grounding on the first play of the next possession, a foreboding sign of things to come. It was his first of three intentional grounding calls in the second quarter, each on different possessions for a loss of at least 10 yards to all but thwart any chance of moving the chains.

All three times, Texas A&M started with good field position. And all three times, it capitalized.

Touchdown drives of 55, 48 and 42 yards in succession immediately evaporated South Carolina’s lead into dust, and star wide receiver Ainias Smith was in the middle of it. His 26-yard catch on the second drive set up first-and-goal, and he made several South Carolina defenders miss with a sideline jaunt for a 42-yard touchdown late in the first half that grew the advantage.

By the time the gaudy second quarter totals were in, the Aggies outgained the Gamecocks 139-20 and inflicted six penalties on the Gamecocks in the day’s frame that told the tale.

And in a pattern for the season as seemingly as pre-ordained as the sun rising in the east, more injuries struck the offense.

Left guard Trai Jones exited the game in the third quarter limping heavily, and a few minutes later went back to the locker room on a cart with a brace on his left leg, the 12th offensive lineman on the roster to pick up an injury designation this season.

South Carolina did claw back within a score on the first play of the fourth quarter when Josh Simon made an acrobatic catch in the back of the end zone to climb within a possession. But the Aggies gained 60 yards on the first four plays of the ensuing possession, kicked a field goal, got a gift turnover on downs with a fourth-and-1 Nick Gargiulo snap hit Rattler in the shoes and any flickers of a comeback died.

The battered Gamecocks will return to Williams-Brice Stadium next week to host 7-2 C-USA squad Jacksonville State.

