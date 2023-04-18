The first six home midweeks of the season for South Carolina followed almost the exact same script.

Early runs, clean pitching, comfortable margins.

South Carolina won those six games by a combined score of 62-9, never trailing in any of them.

Number seven against Charleston Southern was a different script.

Mark Kingston’s team trailed twice early and found itself in a tie game as late as the sixth inning, but pulled away with six runs in the final three innings to beat the Buccaneers 10-4 at Founders Park.

Dylan Brewer and Gavin Casas both hit two-run home runs in the late innings to help South Carolina (31-6) pull away for a straightforward finish, but the early frames of the contest looked like they would be anything but routine.

"Every now and then you need to see how your team reacts," Kingston said. "I thought we were a little tired tonight; we played the big series in Vanderbilt and we got on a nine-hour bus ride getting back, so I thought we were a little bit tired. It was really good to see just keep playing and playing and digging deep."

Charleston Southern (17-19) scored four runs in the first two innings against freshman starter Eli Jerzemebck, who struggled to locate his off-speed pitches all night. The Buccaneers opened the scoring when designated hitter Casey Asman banged an RBI double off the wall in right field. South Carolina came back with three runs in the bottom of the first thanks to a Casas bases loaded walk and a Talmadge LeCroy two-run single, but even the cushion was not enough for Jerzembeck to find his rhythm.

Three runs on four hits in the second inning ended his day, with the big blow coming on a two-out, two-strike Jaylen Rae base hit into right field that scored two runs. At this point Kingston was in a perilous position, needing to prevent the midweek from slipping away while preserving arms for another crucial top-10 series against Florida starting in less than 48 hours.

At one point infielder Michael Braswell was even warming up in the bullpen to potentially make his first pitching appearance in over a calendar year, but the eventual choice for the third inning was Dylan Eskew.

Eskew had not pitched since Feb. 22 against Queens, and only had two innings under his belt this season, and had never thrown more than two scoreless innings in any outing, even dating back to his pre-Gamecock career at Chipola College.

He navigated through one, pitching out of a bases loaded jam with a clutch strikeout on Buccaneers’ lead-off hitter Nico Regino. He sawed off the middle of the Charleston Southern’s lineup in quick succession in the fourth inning, then fired another 1-2-3 in the fifth inning to completely carry South Carolina through the middle innings on a night it sorely needed it.

"I've just been working for that opportunity right there," Eskew said. "It was tough, I can't lie. It's tough mentally just trying to stay focused and keep putting in the work, but at the same time it's humbling just to keep working and then you finally get out there. It was a good feeling to have a good outing once I finally did get out there."

By the time he gave way to Nick Proctor with one out in the sixth inning it was a 4-4 game thanks to a Cole Messina RBI double, and the short starting outing had been normalized.

Proctor took the baton from Eskew with his typical array of sweeping breaking stuff, retiring all eight batters he faced. At one point the California transfer struck out five hitters in a row, completely dialing himself in for what became his longest outing of the season.

"Today was more of a fastball-slider combo," Proctor said. "Working with Cole is one of my favorite things to do. We got in a rhythym there kind of executing both sides of the plate, both pitches, and I think that really helped out today."

Eventually South Carolina’s bats broke through, with Brewer crushing a 435-foot home run in the sixth inning to give the home team the lead before Casas snapped his 1-for-13 funk with a two-run blast of his own.

It was not all positive news for the Gamecocks though, as there was one injury to note. LeCroy left the game in the fourth inning after beating out an infield hit and landing awkwardly behind first base.

"He'll be day-to-day," Kingston said. "It was a little bit of a hamstring. Whether it was a cramp or a pull we'll have to see, but we'll go day-to-day with that."

****************************************************************************************

For all the latest updates on South Carolina baseball as it heads into a critical SEC series against Florida, subscribe to the insider's forum.