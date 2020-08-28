Muschamp said on the JB and Goldwater show this week if the season started this week Eric Douglas would be starting in the middle of the offensive line, something Douglas isn’t taking lightly.

The center competition will go on for a few more weeks as the season approaches, but it looks like Will Muschamp has an early favorite for the job.

“With guys like Hutch and Dylan on the offensive line those are two guys to look up to because they played so many games in the SEC,” Douglas said after Friday’s practice. “Being in the center position I want to make sure they’re as comfortable as they can be. I’m getting them the play call, getting them in the right position to help us excel.”

He’s competing with Hank Manos and Vincent Murphy for the starting center spot and seems to be doing enough to garner an early edge there.

Douglas, who’s taken reps at center before this year, spent the majority of his time at tackle and guard before really focusing his attention inside at center entering his redshirt junior year.

It’s a little bit of an adjustment, but he’s doing well.

“The main transition from outside to inside is to be a man. You have to be a man on the inside. That’s grown man football,” he said. “The closer you are to the ball, the harder it gets.”

Outside of the center spot the Gamecocks have the majority of their offensive line set up with Sadarius Hutcherson and Jovaughn Gwyn returning starters at guard with junior college lineman Jazston Turnetine at left tackle and Dylan Wonnum opposite him on the right side.

Jaylen Nichols, Jakai Moore and a few others are also getting quality reps in practice.

The belief among the players up front is this might be the best offensive line under Will Muschamp.

“We’re a fun group. The team looks at us as the most talented group and the team that brings the most energy,” Douglas said. “If we don’t get it going, the team won’t get it going. We have to bring the energy every single day. We’re starting to gel with each other. We’re doing a lot of stuff outside the facility to help us get that bond.”

The Gamecocks will scrimmage Saturday, which will give Douglas or really any offensive lineman to further cement their role on this team.

It’ll also be the first dry run of Mike Bobo’s new offense, which excites Douglas.

“We get to show our athleticism,” he said. “We have a very athletic group. I’m excited to show it. I’m very, very excited to show it.”