For one night, South Carolina men’s basketball had to make due without its leading scorer.

No issues, though.

The Gamecocks shook off a little bit of a wobbly offensive first half to power past Elon 70-43 at Colonial Life Arena, matching last season’s entire win total with 19 regular season games remaining.

Starting point guard Meechie Johnson was wearing sweats during warm-ups and did not play with a right knee injury the team labeled as “day-to-day” moving forward, with Lamont Paris confirming post-game an MRI revealed no structural damage to the knee.

It opened the door for sixth man Jacobi Wright to make his first start of the season after starting 15 games last season, and also required someone to step up and shoulder the burden of Johnson’s missing 18.3 points per game.

"I just tried to come in and play my game," Wright said. "I wasn't really thinking about trying to fill Meechie's role, [I was] just going out and doing what I do and help the team. I've just got to be a little more efficient."

It was a slog for most of the night, but Ta’Lon Cooper stepped up with a season-high 20 points and hit three 3-pointers to help keep the offense at least on schedule until it found more of a groove.

South Carolina (11-1) tied for its lowest scoring half of the entire season when it only put up 30 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Luckily, it also turned in its best defensive half of the year.

Elon (6-6) only scored 20 points in the first half, by far the best defensive showing all year for South Carolina. It ended up triggering the lowest-scoring performance by an opponent of the entire Lamont Paris era, with Elon’s 43 points beating out the previous lowest total allowed under Paris of 53. In fact, it was the first time since Nov. 10, 2019 against Wyoming the program held an opponent under 45 points.

"We didn't relax very often on the defensive end," Paris said. "Which is a key factor in being effective when you've got guys that shoot the ball like that. I thought as far as our gameplan defensively, I thought we did a really good job of executing it. And then like I said, we had to play good one-on-one defense and be disciplined in it."

An Elon team which entered the game with a season-low of 68 points shot just 8-of-30 from the floor in the first half and struggled to generate any kind of open looks, with a bigger lineup spurred by a duo of Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Collin Murray-Boyles sealing off the paint well.

Its offense, predicated on generating clean opportunities for four shooters knocking down 3-pointers at a clip over 40 percent, went just 2-of-14 from beyond the arc and came up empty the entire second half.

One dominant display against a .500 mid-major is not an automatic harbinger of success, nor is only allowing 43 points in a game sustainable, but it did show some tangible growth in a key area with SEC play quickly approaching.

"Discipline was a big part of it, and our commitment to what our philosophy was in this game," Paris said. "And moving forward, that's going to be the thing for us. We'll tweak every philosophy.

"Some games we'll play against a team in the SEC that has a lot of drivers and athletes, and there will be certain other things that we'll have to do that'll be very important if we can stick to that game plan. And thus far, we've done a good job of doing that."

Finally after over 15 minutes of a cage match, the offense took some flight. A lineup with the two bigs, Wright, Cooper and Myles Stute went on a 9-0 run late in the half to turn a one-point deficit into a lead the home side never relinquished, and a 10-4 spurt on the other side of halftime completely removed all doubt from proceedings. Stute emerged in the second half after an empty first half which included four air balls, scoring 14 points in the second frame with three made 3-pointers.

The win officially confirmed South Carolina’s 11-1 mark equaled the win total from last year’s full 11-21 campaign, and opened the door for the Gamecocks to beat that clip going into SEC play when they host Florida A&M in the final game before SEC play at 2 p.m. on Dec. 30.

It was also South Carolina’s seventh win of the season at Colonial Life Arena — a perfect 7-0 mark — in another mark matching 2022-23’s entire total.

