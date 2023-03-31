DALLAS — There was a lid on the basket, and now there is one on South Carolina’s dream season.

After 36 perfect games, the prospect of a repeat National Championship tantalizingly close, the chance to cement a dynasty, South Carolina came up just short in the National Semifinal against Iowa. The Gamecocks lost 77-73, their first and only loss of a season that will now be remembered as a missed opportunity as opposed to the coronation it looked like it would be for so much of the journey.

South Carolina (36-1) ultimately was undone by its greatest flaw all season — jump shooting. For all of its size, its dominant play inside, its relentless depth and ability to roll bodies into and out of the game drawing fouls, there was no compensating for the type of shooting night it had. The Gamecocks finished the evening 4-of-20 from 3-point range and 16-of-61 on jump shots overall, a parade of bricks that slowly built the wall of Iowa’s (31-6) upset special.

Meanwhile at the other end of the floor, the Caitlin Clark show reached its crescendo with another scalding performance on the biggest stage of all, frying South Carolina’s defense one agonizing stepback 3-pointer, darting cut to the basket and silky smooth backdoor pass at a time. The National Player of the Year finished with 41 points on 31 shot attempts with eight assists, saving one of the biggest games of her career for the biggest moment of all.

"I thought we had a couple of miscommunications," Dawn Staley said. "And then when you're playing a player like Caitlin, you kind of lose your spacing out there, and you lose who's good where.So like any time she's at the high post, we didn't want to play her at the high post. We wanted to clog the middle up a little bit and beat her to the spot of rolling deep on us. We found ourselves a little high on that at times."

Iowa set the pace for most of the game, leading for over 26 of the first 30 minutes and going on a 10-0 run at one point to put a nine-point lead in tow early in the third quarter. Foul trouble — the arrow in the quiver South Carolina has used to dismantle so many teams for the last five months — turned back at the crucial moment.

Aliyah Boston was called for a charge and a loose ball foul in quick succession in the first quarter, forcing her to sit on the bench for the entire second quarter. Zia Cooke did everything she could and then some, scoring 24 ppoints and grabbing eight rebounds as she kept her team's offense afloat while playing every single second of the game.

But lacking Boston, South Carolina needed jump shots. It needed to keep the floor space and stretch out Iowa’s collapsing defense as much as possible, something that has been an issue in spurts through the season but not yet a dealbreaker.

Against Iowa, it was the dagger. South Carolina never found a way to consistently score outside of its usual recipe of layups and putbacks. The usually crisp offense sputtered, panicking in the wake of relentless pressure at the other end of the floor as Iowa’s offense put the pressure on every single trip down.

"I think just some of our shots didn't fall tonight," Boston said. "I feel like sometimes we were able to put them on the free-throw line, and that really wasn't going both ways. But our shots just didn't really fall."

South Carolina had one final throw of the dice defensively trailinbg 73-71 with the clock ticking under 30 seconds. One chance for a stop, one chance for a score, one chance to save the season.

Clark's desparation launch missed, but in the cruelest twist of the knife possible, one of the greatest rebounding teams in college basketball history failed to box out. The Hawkeyes secured the rebound, Clark sank two free throws to make it a two-possession game and even after Raven Johnson scored to make it a two-point game again, South Carolina could never get closer.

"That was a long shot and a long rebound," Boston said. "Those can be really hard just based on how hard that came off the backboard, and that shot ricocheted off the backboard. It was really high, and we just weren't in the position to get it."

Clark caught the ensuing inbound, hit her two free throws to make it a four-point game, and that was that.

In a cruel way for a stellar college career to end, it was Brea Beal who had to take her fifth foul to stop the clock on Clark's final bucket.

And with that, her college career ended.

The dreams of a perfect season did, too.

"We didn't come out with the outcome," Johnson said. "I really wanted to win for the seniors, but yeah, I have more years to come. So we're definitely going to be back."