SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Randrecous Davis, OrTre Smith, AJ Turner, JT Ibe and Jaylen Nichols are not dressed out for Saturday's season opener against North Carolina.

All four are in jerseys and shorts with no pads watching the team's warmups. There's still no word on J.T. Ibe, who's rule ruled a game time decision but is currently not on the field.

Smith missed almost all of last year with a knee injury and Ibe is nursing a strained pectoral.

Jalyen Nichols wasn't expected to have a major role today but he's also sidelined as well.

Both Nick Muse and Keir Thomas are not included on it and did not travel with the team to Charlotte for the season opener.



Muse is still waiting to hear from the NCAA on if he'll be eligible to play, therefore he couldn't travel with the team while Thomas is battling an infection in his ankle which will cause him to miss at least the first two weeks of the season.

Both J.T. Ibe (pectoral) and Randrecous Davis (ankle) made the trip with the team along with Brad Johnson, who's missed time this camp with a groin injury.

Jay Urich, now a wide receiver, changed his number from No. 10 to No. 81 while Darius Rush, now cornerback, is No. 28.

View the full travel list below.