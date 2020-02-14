@GamecockCentral

University of South Carolina head football coach has named Drew Hughes as the Gamecocks' Director of Player Personnel, it was announced today.

Hughes reunites with Coach Muschamp, whom he worked with at Florida in 2014. Hughes served as the Director of Player Personnel for the Gators from 2014-17.

"Drew and I have a history of working together and because of that, there will be a seamless transition for our staff moving forward," said Coach Muschamp. "He is very organized and is an outstanding evaluator of talent. I'm excited to have Drew back on staff."

Hughes comes to Columbia after serving for the past two years in a similar role at Tennessee. While on Rocky Top, Hughes managed the recruiting department for the Vols, including on and off-campus recruiting, talent evaluation and high school relations. This spring, he was one of the key cogs in helping the Vols complete their first Top-10 recruiting class since 2015.

Hughes had similar roles at N.C. State in 2013 and at Central Florida in 2012. He was a recruiting specialist at Alabama from 2007-11.

Since 2012, Hughes has helped his teams bring in 30 NFL draft picks, including 12 in the 2018 draft, headlined by first-round picks Bradley Chubb and Taven Bryan. At Florida, Hughes helped the Gators reel in three Top-12 recruiting classes.

A native of Montgomery, Ala., Hughes graduated from Alabama in 2011. He is married to the former Rebekah Anne Hough of Lakeland, Fla. The couple has a son, Rhett.

