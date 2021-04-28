After suffering a broken collarbone while diving for a ball in the state championship game last season, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork class of 2023 wide receiver Devin Hyatt has bounced back better than ever.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder was one of the top performers at the Atlanta stop of the Rivals Camp Series on Sunday, earning an invite back for Rivals' upcoming underclassman challenge.

Prior to competing with some of the top prospects in the southeast on Sunday, Hyatt gave the latest on his recruitment.