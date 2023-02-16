The ever-streaky Zia Cooke was at it again on Thursday night against the Florida Gators, this time continuing another one of her hot runs.

After five straight games with at least 16 points from Jan. 8-22, she followed it up with three games with just 6-of-35 shooting after that. But since the three-game lull she has come out with 15 points against Auburn, 17 against LSU and added another 22 in South Carolina’s 87-56 win over Florida.

Cooke matched her highest shooting percentage (72.7 percent) in SEC play this season, but she unlocked her hot performance in a little bit of a different way against the Gators. Her usual bread and butter is based on outside shooting, using her deep range to space the floor and break teams from beyond the arc. It was what she did against Georgia when she scored a career-high 31 points off the back of four 3-pointers, and he was 4-of-5 from 3-point range in her other SEC game over 70 percent shooting against Arkansas.

But it was the early dribble-drives that got her going on Thursday. She set the tone on the first possession of the game by beating her defender to the rim and scooping the ball in for a layup, and she had another nearly identical score within the first four minutes.

“She was missing a whole lot of drives to the basket in her first three years of her career,” Dawn Staley said. “She’s doing it a lot more now, and she’s doing it a lot more efficiently.”

Once Florida realized Cooke’s aggression, she got her outside shots going. She knocked down her first 3-pointer in the first quarter, and then knocked down two on back-to-back possessions shortly after substituting back onto the floor for her second stint. Another two in the third quarter gave her five, meaning she knocked down more 3-pointers tonight than the Gamecocks did as a team in 14 of their first 25 games this season.

She got her work done in less than three quarters, only playing 20 minutes and taking the entire fourth quarter off in preparation for South Carolina’s critical two-game road trip at Ole Miss and Tennessee next week.

“I’m just trying to find a way to take whatever the defense gives me,” Cooke said. “If I feel like it’s a drive, I’m going to do that. I think me knocking down shots, it does make it kind of hard to know if you want to close out on me or give me a little bit of space, so it actually helps me out a lot.”

With three games left in the regular season and what the Gamecocks are hoping will be nine postseason games, Cooke is likely to experience another shooting dip between now and the end of the season.

But every time she goes — and fights — through one, it helps the rest of her output. She has developed into more than just the volume scorer on an elite team, or someone who can occasionally knock down shots on inefficient nights.

She resembles a basketball microwave, a player prone to off nights who is more than capable of heating up quickly. When she is one of the deadliest players in the country, the integral backcourt weapon on a team hunting down its second straight National Championship.

And even on those nights where the microwave never starts rotating, she is still making her presence known.

“The way that Zia is playing this year is kind of what I wanted to see out of her in probably year two,” Staley said. “But everybody’s process is their process. It didn’t really click in until this year, but I think it clicked in time for her to really understand what she is capable of doing.”