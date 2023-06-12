*The first of these previews will be free, but all subsequent ones will require a subscription. Now is a perfect time to join, with summer recruiting in full swing and one of the most highly anticipated football seasons around here in a long time just around the corner. Join GamecockScoop Premium today!*

We are officially 82 days away from the beginning of football season, and though that seems like quite a long way, it will be here before you know it. As the 2023 season approaches, it's never too early to take a deep dive into the Gamecocks' first opponent. This year, South Carolina will open up against the North Carolina Tar Heels, an opponent that has given the Gamecocks some thrilling matchups over the years. The Tar Heels have been historically dominant, securing victories in 29 out of the initial 40 matchups. Nevertheless, since 1967, the tide has turned in favor of South Carolina, with the Gamecocks outpacing North Carolina 13-6. Here's an early look at what to expect from the Tar Heels this season.

The 2022 Season

The Tar Heels had a somewhat mixed 2022 season, finishing 9-5 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. They were crowned ACC Coastal Division champions but lost the ACC Championship game against Clemson and the Holiday Bowl against Oregon. As you all remember, they ended the 2021 season with a loss to the Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, so there's no doubt they'll be looking for revenge. 2022 saw the Tar Heels entering the season with a bit more subdued expectations, but they still had some quality wins, including knocking off Wake Forest to secure the Coastal division in a game where QB Drake Maye threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns. Mack Brown, who will be 72 at the time of kickoff, has been said to possibly have his best Tar Heel team yet, thanks to some key returning players and a few notable new additions from the transfer portal.

Tarheels on Offense

North Carolina's offense is its undeniable strength, anchored by the dynamic quarterback Drake Maye. The early season matchup of Maye and Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler should be circled on several NFL Scouts' calendars. After finishing second nationally in total offense per game (358.5) last season, Maye returns with the hope of leading the Tar Heels to an ACC title. Despite losing his top two wide receivers from last season, he has a couple of promising transfers in Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech) and Tez Walker (Kent State) ready to step up, along with a talented trio of tight ends who combined for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Tar Heels' ground game should not be overlooked. With running back Elijah Green (558 yards, eight touchdowns) leading the charge, this could be the deepest position on the team. The offensive line will have a critical role in providing Maye time to work his magic and ensuring the Gamecocks' defense doesn't get too comfortable in the backfield. There's little doubt that UNC is going to score points against nearly every opponent they face, the question will be can the Gamecocks keep pace against the Tarheels?

Tarheels on Defense

On the other side of the ball, the Tar Heels have a fair share of question marks. Last year's defense struggled mightily, ranking last in the ACC in both yards and points allowed. The defensive line failed to live up to expectations, and the secondary lost six players to the transfer portal. This season, they are under pressure to step up their game significantly. The linebacking corps, headlined by Cedric Gray and Power Echols who both made more than 100 tackles last season, will play a crucial role. The front seven, which struggled to get behind the line last season, will have to ramp up their aggression and start making plays. The addition of transfer cornerbacks Armani Chatman (Virginia Tech) and Alijah Huzzie (ETSU) will bolster the secondary and fill the gaps left behind by last year's departures. That said, Rattler and the Gamecocks receiving corps should have some opportunities against this defense, and I expect them to capitalize.

Way Too Early Prediction