Early Football Previews and Predictions: Weeks 4 and 5

The 2022 Football schedule sets up in a way that allows some momentum to be built in the front half of the schedule. There are 4 home games in the first 5, with the only road bout being at Arkansas. If South Carolina can win its 3 "should wins" in Georgia State, Charlotte, and SC State, and split between Arkansas and Georgia, South Carolina should find itself sitting at a very solid 5-1 at the halfway point of the season. Today, we are going to continue our ongoing early 2022 football previews by looking at the end of the three-game homestead, that starts with Georgia, then follows with the Charlotte 49ers and SC State Bulldogs.

Charlotte 49ers

The Charlotte 49ers have only been playing D-1 football since 2015, and as you might expect, there have been some growing pains. The program's overall record is a measly 39–77 (.336), and they've only been to one bowl game, a 2019 loss in the Bahamas Bowl to the Buffalo Bulls. That said, there is some reason for optimism for the 49ers as they head into head coach Will Healy's fourth season at the helm. In 2021, the 49ers went 5-7, with their most impressive win coming in the season opener against the Duke Bluedevils, but they faltered down the stretch, losing 5 of their last 6 games, all by double digits. The 49ers' strength is definitely the offensive side of the ball. QB Chris Reynolds is entering his 5th year in the program and has already played in 36 games over his collegiate career. That experience will be valuable, and he's always been pretty good about protecting the football. Last season he threw 26 TDs to 9 INTs. They have 3 good-sized receivers with solid experience in Victor Tucker (51 catches for 639 yds in 2021), Elijah Spencer (scored 6 TDs on just 28 receptions in 2021), and the prolific Grant Dubose (892 yds on 62 catches and another 6 TDs in 2021). While Charlotte was solid on the ground in 2021 (1300 yds and 7 TDs combined), there's nothing exceptional about the 49ers' rushing attack, and the Gamecocks' D-Line should be able to lean on the undersized OLine of Charlotte, though they do return 4 starters. Ultimately South Carolina should be able to simply outscore Charlotte unless their defense has greatly improved. Last season the 49ers' D gave up a whopping 34.0 PPG which ranked 114th in the FBS. They also gave up 465 yards per game. We wouldn't expect a vast improvement in just one year, especially with three of their top four leading tacklers moving on after last season. Gamecock fans should recognize LB Derek Boykins who transferred from the South Carolina program back in 2019. Though he's played sparingly up to this point, he may get his chance this season with the departures at LB.

Charlotte Prediction

This will be the first-ever meeting between Charlotte and The University of South Carolina, and I expect the Gamecocks to win the inaugural matchup. I do expect the 49ers to hit a big play or two in the passing game to perhaps make it interesting, but I don't think they have the horses on defense to consistently stop South Carolina, while South Carolina's strengths on defense match up well with Charlotte's, namely the pass-rush and secondary. This one shouldn't get too interesting as long as the Gamecocks don't let a hangover effect from the UGA game give Charlotte too much hope.



South Carolina 42 ------- Charlotte 17

SC State Bulldogs

South Carolina and SC State have met twice before, in 2007 and 2009, and the Gamecocks won both matchups, with neither being particularly close affairs. This SC State Bulldog squad under 20-year head coach Buddy Pugh (143-80 overall, 109-38 in MEAC) is coming off the heels of a 2021 HBCU National Championship after they beat Deion Sander's Jackson State squad 31-10 in the Celebration Bowl, despite compiling just a 7-5 record in 2021. Granted, 2 of those losses were to FBS schools, Clemson and New Mexico State, and the Bulldogs went 5-0 in their MEAC conference slate, before upsetting Jackson State in Mercedes Benz Stadium. On offense, the Bulldogs return signal-caller Corey Fields Jr. who has a little bit of wiggle to him, given his 67 rushes in 2021, and a long of 21 yards, but he's not going to take over the game with his legs like a true dual threat QB. He's only about a 50% passer, and he can be forced into some INTs if the Gamecocks put pressure on him. He threw 11 INTs in 2021, with 4 of those coming against their FBS opponents. Their run game is led by rising Sophomore Kendrell Flowers, who ran for 857 yds and 10 TDs in his freshman campaign. The former 3-star out of Irmo, SC might run with something to prove given his seeming lack of an offer from the hometown university. Junior WR Shaquan Davis out of Summerville might feel similarly. The 6'5" 180 lb receiver racked up 38 receptions for 747 yds and 8 TDs in 2021, and can be a jump-ball nightmare, despite his slender frame. The connection between Davis and Fields Jr. led to 3 TDs in the national championship deciding Celebration Bowl win over Jackson St. On defense, the Bulldogs are led by Junior LB BJ Davis and SO LB Aaron Smith. They will need to find a way to replace two solid DBs in Decobie Durant, who is now with the LA Rams, and Zafir Kelly who looked like a borderline NFL prospect himself. This may be a place that South Carolina can take advantage of some mismatches in the passing game.



SC State Prediction