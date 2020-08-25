But, as he got back on the field for OTA workouts and now camp, he’s seeing why a lot of his other teammates are excited about Bobo’s offense.

He didn’t get to see some of the formations and concepts Bobo was installing in five short practices in the spring.

Nick Muse didn’t get a chance to really experience Mike Bobo’s new offense in the spring, rehabbing his torn ACL while the Gamecocks practice.

“We have four or five of the same plays from different formations. It’s a scheme where it messes with the defense more than anything. If we get an advantage that way, that’s what we’re going to do. He’s brought a lot of that,” Muse said. “It’s been pretty simple for the most part. It’s complex against everyone else but simple for us.”

Bobo came in this offseason, taking over for Bryan McClendon and immediately began installing his scheme in the spring and over the summer over virtual meetings as Coronavirus kept players off campus until June.

The Gamecocks had OTA-style workouts in July that Bobo mentioned helped install the offense a little faster than in years past, saying about 75 to 80 percent of the offense is in now.

The next task is figuring out an identity and tailoring game plans to fit that.

“I have an idea of what I think we’re going to become but at the end of the day I have to let it play out in practice. That goes back to which personnel group are we most productive with. Now you’re going to see all of it from us,” Bobo said. “What are we going to major in? Are we going to major in 11 personnel? Are we going to major in 12 personnel? Are we going to major in a two-back set?”

Bobo’s had success with his offenses at Colorado State and Georgia before that, putting together some of the better rushing attacks in the SEC during his time in Athens.

After a few days of practice, it’s the revamped run game Deshaun Fenwick is raving about.

“The run game. The run game excites me a lot,” he said. “I can’t tell you what we’re going to do, but it’s exciting. Honestly, when you see it on film, you’ll see. It’s just a whole new offense and a whole new breath of fresh air.”

Adam Prentice spent five years at Colorado State with Bobo and knows the playbook better than arguably anybody on the roster right now.

He’s seen the offense in work up close and personal the last half decade and has a good idea of what to expect this season.

“It’s a very physical, explosive offense. It’s run heavy but we’re going to take shots downfield. We like to do a little bit of everything,” Prentice said. “My role is kind of a utility player. I’ll get put everywhere and get asked to do a lot of different things. That’s kind of our offense; we’re going to throw a lot of different things at you.”

The Gamecocks have 20 more practices to go before kicking the season off in a big test offensively against Tennessee.

But early returns from camp have players excited for what they can do this year.

“We have a different way to use a tight end. It’s basically like last year but we added a lot of stuff for us. There’s a way we can go two tight ends for all the way down the field. At the goal line we do three tight ends, sometimes three tight ends. It’s a different scheme but it’s creative for us and a very good advantage.”