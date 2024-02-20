After watching his true freshman reliever Eddie Copper throw five pitches and give up three baserunners in his collegiate debut, Mark Kingston was quick to keep the faith.

“He just went out there tonight and looked a little nervous, which is completely normal for a freshman pitching in an SEC environment for the first time,” Kingston said. “We’ll go back to him very quickly at some point.”

In this case, “Very quickly” meant four days.

Copper got the ball to start the season’s first midweek, and he backed up the confidence. He fired four shutout innings and retired eight of the final nine batters he faced to help South Carolina take out Winthrop 12-2 at Founders Park for its fourth win in a row.

"I kind of had a different perspective," Copper said. "Just trying to take it all in, as opposed to letting it speed me up and stuff. I felt a lot better."

Once again his day started a little uneasy with a lead-off walk, but without the pressures of a high leverage spot, he had time to settle in. He found his breaking ball a little bit more after pumping a string of fastballs in to start the game, and sat down the next three hitters after the initial walk. His one shaky inning was the second inning with two walks scattered around a Parker Noland error, but he induced a soft flyout from Winthrop (0-4) leadoff hitter Colin Lombardo to end the threat.

"He had all his pitches," Kingston said. "It's a 93-94 MPH fastball, it has some really nice run and sink to it. Slider was for strikes, and he was able to get out of the jam when he needed it. I thought his poise was much better than it was this weekend."

And just like his starting counterparts over the weekend, he found his best form after the offense gave him a cushion.

The lineup which scored 16 runs in first and second innings against Miami (Ohio) once again dented the scoreboard in the second inning, plating two runs on three hits. North Carolina transfer Tyler Causey continued his hot start to the season, knocking in Talmadge LeCroy with an RBI double before coming around to score on a perfectly executed Will Tippett squeeze bunt.

They were the first two contributions from LeCroy and Causey, but not the last. LeCroy ended the day 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, a single, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a fifth inning home run, scoring four runs. Causey picked up right where he left off from the initial weekend series with a home run of his own in the third inning and five RBIs. He peppered left field in particular, a smooth opposite field swing which landed him an RBI dobule off the wall in the second and his first home run as a Gamecock next time up.

"My approach for me personally is batter's eye all the time," Causey said. "I'm not one of the guys that really likes to think back side a whole lot, so when I go backside or pullside I'm a little bit early or a little bit late, but it's all the same."

By the fourth inning it was 5-0, and Copper had his best form. He ended his first career start with a flourish, picking up a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth to deliver the game to his bullpen. There was a brief wobble when Austin Williamson struggled for the second consecutive outing and Winthrop scored twice on a Jaylen Hernandez double, but a heads up defensive play quelled the attack.

With one out and runners on second and third, Winthrop’s Ricky Teel flew out to right. Ethan Petry got the ball in quickly to prevent the lead runner from advancing, but the trail runner was already on his way to third.

Gavin Casas took advantage. South Carolina's (4-0) first baseman noticed the runner hung up, fired it to Tippett, and the ultra rare 9-3-6 double play ended Winthrop’s best scoring chance of the day.

The Gamecocks drew five walks in the 7th inning as part of a three-run inning, extending the lead to 10 runs and ending proceedings early.

The question of midweek starter may not have been answered on Tuesday, but Kingston and his staff at least got a strong idea of one candidate in Copper, both physically by stretching him to 70 pitches and mentally with the quick re-set from Friday.

"We knew that he was capable of this," Kingston said. "He was nervous in his first outing this weekend and it didn't go so well, but we wanted to show confidence in him and belief in him. It was great to see him go four innings, one hit, no earned runs. He really set the tone for us tonight."

South Carolina will be back in action at 4 p.m. tomorrow against Queens, with Matthew Becker scheduled to start on the mound. Becker is still recovering from a lat injury, and Kingston confirmed the plan for him will be similar to Sunday's Roman Kimball outing with a pitch count target somewhere in the 30-40 range.

***************************************************************************

