GamecockCentral.com

While they do that, it’s important for an older, veteran pitcher to anchor the bullpen while the other pitchers get their feet wet. That’s where Eddy Demurias, the staff’s Swiss army knife, comes into play.

It’s full of pitchers trying to define their roles with getting experience in the SEC.

South Carolina’s bullpen is in a little stage of flux right now.

“Eddy to me right now is perfect for our staff because you can start him, you can close him, you can use him in the middle of the game and he can finish it out,” Kingston said. “He’s a great team player and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help us win. He’s a very valuable guy for us.”

Demurias, who originally started his career at Florida, has been shuffled around quite a bit through the first month and a half of the season.

He’s started a game, two weekends ago in a win over Princeton, but he’s also one of four players on the team with a save.

Most recently, he was used in long relieve, shutting down a tough Florida lineup Sunday to the tune of four scoreless innings while allowing just two base runners and striking out four.

“I was just ready when my number was called because I knew it was going to be a tight game today,” he said. “The situation I came in my team just needed me to give them a chance to stay in the game and that was what I tried to do. I threw the ball well.”

Going forward with still no permanent Sunday starter or closer determined, Demurias’s role of jack-of-all-trades likely stays the same.

Doing so much on the pitching staff so far has taken some getting used to; even he admitted before the Florida series he didn’t expect to be moved around as much as he has but he’s taking it in stride.

It’s helped, he said, not pitching during midweek games that way his arm is as fresh as possible for SEC competition.

“That’s helped me adjust moving forward,” he said. “The way the roles are going around I’m just taking it day by day and whenever they call on me I’ll be ready to do it.”

With his role that well, isn’t a set role, staying the same, it gives the coaching staff time to test out other pitchers in other roles.

The Gamecocks (13-7, 1-2 SEC) get a chance to do that again Tuesday night hosting The Citadel at 7 p.m.

Freshman Logan Chapman (1-0, 3.38 ERA) will get the start with a few younger pitchers vying for innings.

The Gamecocks did use 11 pitchers over the weekend against Florida, seven who weren’t on the roster last season. The pitchers combined for a 5.33 ERA.

“We have developing guys,” Kingston said. “We have good talent, they’re getting better but it’s up to us to use them wisely so they have success to build on.”