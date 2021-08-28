EIU week zero game gives Gamecocks added game plan prep

That’s when Eastern Illinois takes the field in week zero, giving the Gamecocks actual footage and film to watch on their opponents with current personnel.

South Carolina has three more practices before it officially becomes game week and game plans begin to get installed, but maybe the biggest day of the weekend for the Gamecocks is Saturday.

“With the game being two weeks out, we’re starting to take a dive into Eastern Illinois, into their personnel, their scheme and who they are as a football team,” defensive coordinator Clayton White said.

“The good thing is they play Indiana State this upcoming weekend so we have a great opportunity to match what we saw in the summer and put it together. Looking forward to diving into that a little more next week.”

The Panthers play Indiana State Saturday night at 6 p.m. (ESPN Plus) in the first Saturday of college football, something South Carolina approved when signing the contract to play.

What it gives EIU is a chance to evaluate players before coming to Williams-Brice to play, but it also allows Shane Beamer and his staff to get a sense of what this year’s version of the Panthers looks like and prepare to that.

South Carolina’s coaching staff has already begun doing a dive into Eastern Illinois and done some cursory game planning but the full plan will be crafted over the weekend once the staff gets to see what EIU has to offer.

“There’s not one play on the board for Eastern Illinois. We know the types of plays we’re going to run and we’re anticipating the types of defenses and pressures and coverage we’re going to get,” Marcus Satterfield said.

“We’re able to work on that a little bit this week but we’ll start putting the actual formatting of plays this weekend and start building the game plan.”

Satterfield began introducing some of what he and the Gamecocks think Eastern Illinois will throw at them Sept.4, but the majority of the last week of practice was spent on getting South Carolina players ready to go before installation starts.

“We’ve started a little bit this week already. We don’t want to go two weeks on an opponent,” Satterfield said. “We have certain aspects of practice going against Eastern Illinois and then certain aspects are fixing and making sure South Carolina’s offense is ready to roll when game one comes around. Moving into next week on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday we’ll be 100 percent and both feet in.”

The Gamecocks have three more practices before Monday’s scheduled off day before ramping up to game week with practices Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday leading up to the Eastern Illinois game.