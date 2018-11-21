The AAF's Orlando Apollos, coached by Steve Spurrier, have claimed Fry, Gamecock Central has learned.

Former South Carolina place-kicker Elliott Fry and the Head Ball Coach have reunited.

Fry is South Carolina's all-time leading scorer with 359 career points scored.

The Frisco, Texas native hit 66 of his 88 career field goal attempts including the 55-yard game-winner to beat Vanderbilt in Will Muschamp's first game as head coach.

Fry, a four-year starter at South Carolina from 2013-16, was originally signed by the league's Birmingham team, but will now reunite with his first college coach.

The AAF, or Alliance of American Football, was founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and Hall of Famer Bill Polian.

The Alliance features eight teams, under a single entity structure, playing a 12-week season kicking-off February 9, 2019 on CBS and culminating with the championship game the weekend of April 26-28, 2019.

Fans will be able to stream Alliance matchups live via the free Alliance app while accessing integrated fantasy options with real rewards -- for themselves and the players they are cheering on -- according to the league's website.

Spurrier was announced as the first head coach of the Apollos in April.

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!