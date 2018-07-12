GamecockCentral.com

That’s J.J. Enagbare, who came in early for spring practice and has impressed the coaching staff so far.

For freshmen, it can be a steep learning curve getting adjusted to the speed of college football and a team’s playbook. It helps, though, when a player comes in with the physical tools to compete early.

“He’s got the skill set; he’s long, but he’s got to get bigger, got to get stronger and that will come in time,” defensive line coach Lance Thompson said. “He’s extremely athletic and he’s extremely instinctive.”

Enagbare, who came in as a four-star defensive end, was quickly moved because of his size inside to defensive tackle similar to what Keir Thomas did his freshman year.

Thomas played defensive tackle his first year with his listed weight at 265 pounds, just eight pounds heavier than what Enagbare was listed at this spring.

But he listened to Thompson who said he had to get bigger and almost 30 pounds since arriving on campus; as of right now he’s listed at 285 pounds heading into fall camp.

His size makes it to where it’ll be easier for Thompson and the defensive staff to send him out there as part of the defensive line rotation because of his physical gifts.

“Anytime you can find a guy like that as a coach you’re like, ‘yeah,’” Thompson said. “Because he can do stuff beyond what you coach him to do. He can see stuff and make stuff happen. Not everybody can do that.”

Enagbare will compete for snaps this fall at the defensive tackle spot along with Thomas and incoming four-star freshman Rick Sandidge, who wasn’t on campus for spring practice.

The Gamecocks are trying to replace Ulric Jones and Taylor Stallworth, two defensive tackles that were incredibly productive over the last season; they combined for 14 starts and 59 tackles.

Those are big pieces to fill literally—they averaged over 6-foot-3 and 308.5 pounds—but Thompson is excited about the skill set Enagbare and the rest of the young lineman brings to the table.

“I think we upgraded athletically and as coaches we have to put them in position where they can use their athleticism, use their strengths until they can get to the size where they can handle it with their strength and point of contact stuff,” he said.