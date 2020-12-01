GamecockCentral - Encouraging update on Smith; Jones out

The latest update on Shi Smith is more encouraging than the latest on Ernest Jones as South Carolina interim coach Mike Bobo shared an injury update Tuesday on his battered and bruised football team.

"Shi practiced in a yellow jersey," Bobo explained. "I think it's Day 3 of his (concussion) protocol, so he was non-contact and did practice, which was a good sign. JJ (Enagbare) is out right now and then Ernest is out."

Smith, South Carolina's leading wide receiver, has been out since early in the Missouri game.

Non-contact practice is considered one of the steps towards a return in the NCAA's concussion safety protocol and is followed by unrestricted training before a full-on unrestricted return-to-sport.

Jones suffered an ankle injury against Georgia and was considered doubtful on Sunday before being downgraded to out on Tuesday.

Enagbare missed the UGA game due to COVID-19 and it was already known that he's out this week as well. That's also the case for second-string running back Deshaun Fenwick.

The Gamecocks will get key special teams contributor and reserve defensive back Darius Rush back this week after he missed the last two games due to COVID-19. Rush also turned down season-ending surgery to an injury in order to still have the chance to finish out the season on the field.

The Gamecocks and Wildcats will square off in South Carolina's season finale at 7:30 on the SEC Network on Saturday.