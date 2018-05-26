GamecockCentral.com

The middle infielder that takes pride in his speed and defense is working with former head coach Brendan Dougherty to make sure he’s ready to hit the elite pitching in the SEC.

Now that the season’s finished up and English’s next at-bat will come at South Carolina next season, he’s trying to make sure he stays hot at the plate this summer.

Thanks to a strong finish to his high school career, Jacob English saw his average skyrocket from the .200s way up into the mid-.300s as he and St. James made it all the way to the Lower State finals of the high school playoffs.

“He’s really getting me to get my hands back and be ready to hit and be stronger on top so I’m not late,” English said. “When I come to school I’ll be facing mid-90s so I have to be ready to hit.”

Dougherty is working with English on pitching machines—similar to the ones that Mark Kingston says helped turn the Gamecock offense around—cranking them up into the low-to-mid 90s early in his training.

He’s hoping to get into the upper 90s before getting to Carolina, which should be sometime in late June for summer classes.

Then, English will be able to get acclimated to college while getting a head start on classes and, most importantly, the strength and conditioning regiment.

“I can get up there early, I can get one class out the way and I can be in the weight room from June 25 to August 17 when classes start,” he said. “I think that’ll be really good to put some weight on.”

English finished his senior season hitting over. 300 and was one stolen base away from tying his brother’s—and former Gamecock—Tanner English’s school record.

Playing primarily shortstop, he fielded at a high level, he said, only making a few errors during the season.

With the entire infield either seniors or draft-eligible juniors, English is hoping to earn the starting shortstop job during fall practice but says he can play second if he needed to.

He also didn’t rule out playing the outfield, like his brother did before him, as a way to crack the lineup.

It’s not going to be a given, but he says the coaches are going to give him and the rest of the middle infielders a chance to win the job.

There are currently five infielders committed in this year’s recruiting class.

“I’m not afraid of competition,” English said. “If I go in there and work my butt off and earn the spot, that’ll be really cool.”