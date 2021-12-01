Ep.3: Inside the Paint - Gamecocks MBB set to play Coastal, WBB stay hot









Collyn Taylor and Mike Uva get you geared up for Wednesday night's showdown between USC and Coastal Carolina, while also recapping another impressive week for the women's basketball team on Episode 3 of "Inside the Paint."





Here's a rundown of what to expect on today's show:

- Taking a deeper look into USC's wins last week over Wofford and Rider and what's been the key to them getting off to a (5-1) start

- Freshman guard Devin Carter's immediate impact for the Gamecocks - Examining why USC hasn't been taking as many free throws in most games this season and who has helped them in that area

- Keys to beating Coastal Carolina; what to watch for Wednesday night USC WBB def. UConn and Oregon over the weekend

- Aliyah Boston's remarkable shooting performance on Monday night in USC's win over NC A&T

- Who USC may need to turn to if Henderson is either not 100% or out for an extended period of time