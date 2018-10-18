GamecockCentral.com

Former South Carolina defensive back Andre Goodman, recent quarterback Perry Orth, and veteran journalist Bob Gillespie join Erik Kimrey's Fade In podcast to look back at the A&M game and touch on several other interesting topics.

Topics include: The "Push Off", Goodman's knee injury in '98 and redemption in 2000, finding purpose in life, impressions on the loss to Texas A&M, Goodman's thoughts on Jaycee Horn, Perry Orth's thoughts on Jake Bentley, Erik's thoughts on quarterback emotions, wide receiver drops, Bob's broader perspective, and takes on the first half of the season.

