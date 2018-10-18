GamecockCentral.com

Erik Kimrey's Fade In Podcast: Andre Goodman, Perry Orth, Bob Gillespie
Former South Carolina defensive back Andre Goodman, recent quarterback Perry Orth, and veteran journalist Bob Gillespie join Erik Kimrey's Fade In podcast to look back at the A&M game and touch on several other interesting topics.
Topics include: The "Push Off", Goodman's knee injury in '98 and redemption in 2000, finding purpose in life, impressions on the loss to Texas A&M, Goodman's thoughts on Jaycee Horn, Perry Orth's thoughts on Jake Bentley, Erik's thoughts on quarterback emotions, wide receiver drops, Bob's broader perspective, and takes on the first half of the season.
