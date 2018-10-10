Former South Carolina football defensive coordinator Ellis Johnson and former Gamecocks Langston Moore and Mason Zandi join Erik Kimrey's Fade In podcast to look back at Missouri and look ahead to Texas A&M.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ***

Topics include:

-Weather game memories -

Catching up with Langston and Mason

-Spurrier quitting midseason

-Ellis/Langston general take on the Missouri win.

-Ellis on successful red zone defense (golden nuggets) and the overall state of our defense.

-Mason on the current OL, how to identify the pin and pull play, why we struggled vs. Missouri.

-Our zone tendencies vs. Ellis Johnson

-Langston’s philosophy of “you only block yourself” and how that applies to life and our team.

-Ellis and Langston on how to stop the run

-Turnover chains vs other ways of motivation?

-Michael Scarnecchia’s performance.

-Our relationship with our QB’s (Ellis’ hilarious take.)

-The QB competition.

-Daunting Texas A&M stats-Man vs Zone-Defending running QB’s -Formula to beat A&M

