Former South Carolina standouts Todd Ellis and Preston Thorne and The State's Josh Kendall join Erik Kimrey's Fade In podcast to dive into the midway point of the season and touch on several other interesting topics.

Topics include:

Todd Ellis on recruiting process and Joe Morrison

Great stories of JoeMo and Lou Holtz and Todd’s reaction to Coach Morrison’s death and legacy.

Josh Kendall on his start at USC, balancing covering/pulling for the Gamecocks. Good vs bad coverage? Behind the scenes battle between print media vs online media

Preston Thorne on the engagement of the current staff toward former players vs previous staffsA new role for a familiar face

What’s the trajectory (big picture) of the program? Preston, Josh, & Todd respond.

What are the intangibles issues of this team? Is there an answer? Our intense debate.

Todd asks hard questions about the emotional make up of the team and Preston and I respond.The difficulty of understanding a culture.

Josh, Todd, and I talk BMac and the new offense and the formula to win.

Golden nuggets from Todd on our current personnel.

My theory on our drops and take on the offensive scheme.

Missing studs on D! PT’s thoughts on our D’s progression

Tennessee predictions from the whole panel.

