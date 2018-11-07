Former South Carolina standouts Tommy Suggs and Del Wilkes and veteran journalist Bob Gillespie join Erik Kimrey's Fade In podcast to dive into the shootout win over Ole Miss and more.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ***

Topics include:

Tommy Suggs and the 69’ championship.

His transition into radio and experience with many head coaches.

Del Wilkes’ experience under Jim Carlen, Carlen firing(with Bob & Tommy insights), and Del’s JoMo experience/ great story.

The crazy ole miss first half!

Field conditions.

The challenges of running zone coverage vs RPO’s.

And the momentum change for our defense.

Jaycee Horn

Ole Miss reflections.

Jake Bentley and the reflections of him in our offense..

Overcoming injuries and beating Florida.

Why momentum is key. T

ommy and I have slight disagreement. Tommy changes my mind.

Del’s powerful story. From All American, through the steroid scandal, to a Pro Wrestling career (Andre the Giant story), a low point, to a new life.

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!