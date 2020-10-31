Before the season, ESPN's predictive metric the Football Power Index (FPI) predicted a 4-6 finish and with half the games over, we thought we'd revisit that to see if that's still the case.

But, after a blowout loss to LSU, there's little to no enthusiasm from the fan base as the open week arrives and the Gamecocks try to find some answers to pressing questions.

Before the season started, a 2-3 record heading into the bye week with a slew of winnable games down the stretch would be potentially a sign of good things to come.

The FPI is a measure of how good a team is, taking into account 10,000 different simulations, previous results and rankings.

It ranks teams, projects win/loss records and gives teams a percentage chance of winning every week, and South Carolina's no different.

Entering the LSU game, the FPI predicted South Carolina to end the year 5-5 and now, after the blowout loss, the predictive algorithm is predicting a 4-6 season.

For starters, the Gamecocks come in ranked No. 39 in the FPI and have the 45th-best strength of record in the country. Their remaining strength of schedule is the 44th-hardest nationally.

As it stands right now, only two games remaining are against FPI top 25 teams (Texas A&M at 20 and Georgia at 5) with three teams ranked 35th or below: Kentucky at 35, Missouri at 45 and Ole Miss at 55.

Of the five remaining games, the Gamecocks have an over-50 percent chance to win two of them—Ole Miss and Missouri—and a decent chance to spring upsets over Kentucky and Texas A&M.

They have a 50.9 percent chance to beat the Rebels on the road, a 60.5 percent chance to take care of the Tigers at home but against the Aggies have a win percentage of 45.1 compared to a 41.9 percent chance on the road against Kentucky.

The lowest projected win chance comes against Georgia with the FPI giving the Gamecocks a 14.5 percent chance to upset the Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks already sprung one upset this season according to the FPI, taking down Auburn, which sits at No. 17 in the FPI. Texas A&M is ranked lower.

The Aggies come to South Carolina Nov. 7 for a night kickoff at either 7 or 7:30 p.m.