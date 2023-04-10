BIRMINGHAM – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced this afternoon (Monday, April 10).

Petry, who has been named Freshman of the Week three times this season, earns Player of the Week in the league after another monster week at the plate, highlighted by a Thursday night performance where he hit two home runs and drove in eight in Carolina’s 13-5 win over LSU. Petry hit a two-run home run off LSU’s Paul Skenes, the first off the LSU pitcher this season, and added a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning. Petry’s eight runs are the most by a Gamecock since Adam Mathews drove in eight against College of Charleston in 2011. Petry had a single, walked and scored a run in the 5-0 win over North Carolina on Tuesday and had an RBI with a single and run scored in Friday’s game against LSU. Petry currently is tied for the SEC lead with 51 RBI to go along with 15 home runs and a .442 batting average.

Petry also was named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, his second honor of the year from the publication.

In other specialty awards, Georgia’s Liam Sullivan was named the Pitcher of the Week, while Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette was named the Freshman of the Week.

Carolina hosts USC Upstate Tuesday night (April 11) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.