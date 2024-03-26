Six home runs, and six straight wins.

South Carolina baseball slugged its way past Presbyterian in midweek action at Founders Park, cranking out six homers and scoring in every inning but the third in its 19-14 win over the Blue Hose.

The new lineup configuation which Mark Kingston first busted out in the Sunday game at Ole Miss is now 6-0, tying a season-high winning streak. South Carolina's (20-5) quartet at the top of the lineup of Parker Noland, Cole Messina, Kennedy Jones and Ethan Petry combined for eight hits, four RBIs and four home runs, continuing to set the tone for the lineup up top.

It started immedietely when Noland cranked a lead-off home run out, followed by Petry hitting the first of his two home runs just three batters later. In a blink it was 3-0 Gamecocks, but they were far from done in the first inning. Blake Jackson knocked an RBI double to make it 4-0 before Dalton Reeves, the depth catcher and Presbyterian transfer playing behind the plate while Messina served as the DH, crushed a three-run home run to cap off a seven-run opening frame. It was actually the first of two three-run home runs for Reeves in what turned into a career night for the backstop against his former school.

Midweek starter Eddie Copper had a huge cushion, but was far from his best. He issued four walks and gave up three hits, eventually getting burned in the third inning when his two free passes both came around to score in a three-run inning. Presbyterian (11-14) caused more headaches for Kingston when they drew three straight walks off Roman Kimball, prolonging Kimball's struggles.

The Notre Dame transfer was hoping to get back on the beam with a low leverage outing after thre straight disappointing outings against Longwood, Georgia State and Ole Miss, but he only recorded one out with his three free passes. Ty Good came in and limited the damage, but what was a 9-0 lead suddenly turned into a 9-5 game.

A four-run fourth inning later, the nerves were gone.

Another combination of a Jackson RBI hit and a Reeves three-run home run restored the advantage, and Kennedy Jones put the exclamation point on th day with South Carolina's sixth home run on a two-run rope out down the left field line.

Presbyterian scored five runs in the seventh to avoid the run rule and extend proceedings, but Parker Marlatt, Sam Simpson and Chris Veach cleaned up the final six outs of a game which featured over 425 total pitches.

South Carolina will be back in SEC action this weekend for a three-game series at Alabama starting Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

