Evaluating Collin Hill's game against Vanderbilt
For the first time in his career, Collin Hill is a winning quarterback in the SEC. The Gamecocks' grad transfer notched his first career win at South Carolina, leading the Gamecocks to a 41-7 win o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news