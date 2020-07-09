In this, we’ll look at the good and the bad of the run game last season, and what can be built on to show improvement in 2020.

With Brown leaving in the offseason, Will Muschamp shook things up and brought in Des Kitchings to coach the running backs and continue to build on what was a vastly improved run game in 2019.

After failing to live up to expectations in 2018, the Gamecocks brought in Thomas Brown and saw immediate changes right away to a new and improved run game.

The Gamecock run game actually was revitalized last season with the addition of Brown, and it showed in different areas of the rushing attack.

There were almost two 500-yard rushers—Rico Dowdle (498) and Tavien Feaster (672)—and they averaged 4.5 yards per carry, tied for the highest mark since 2014.

Running to the left side was a particular strength, averaging 5.9 yards per carry when running to the left with and had 21 of their 47 explosive runs heading to that side of the field.

Backs averaged 4.4 yards after contact per carry to the left as well.

Part of that was obviously the Gamecocks having seasoned running backs, but the left side of the offensive line with Sadarius Hutcherson and Jordan Rhodes was one of the highly-graded sides of the line last season.

The best numbers came from running around the left end—5.9 yards per carry, 13 explosive runs—which makes sense considering Hutcherson being arguably the team’s best lineman.

The Gamecocks’ numbers on the right side of the line were good but dipped a little—five yards per carry, 19 explosives and 3.7 average yards after contact—but where the struggles came was running up the middle.

When the offense tried to run straight ahead it averaged just 4.4 yards per carry, below the season average, with 3.3 average yards after contact.

They only had seven explosive runs up the middle, which is the lowest of any of the three areas along the line.

This season the Gamecocks are losing their top two backs in Dowdle and Feaster but bring back Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick while bringing in five-star talent MarShawn Lloyd and top 15 junior college prospect ZaQuandre White.

To keep the progress going in the run game they’ll need to have a young running back step up and take the reigns at starter but also need to figure out the best starting five on the offensive line.

Donell Stanley graduated and Sadarius Hutcherson is bumping back inside to left guard and it’ll be up to Eric Wolford and Mike Bobo to find the starter at center and left tackle, who of the most important positions on the offensive line.

The most vital of those two positions is center given the Gamecocks’ struggles running up the middle, and the Gamecocks are deciding between Vincent Murphy, Hank Manos, Eric Douglas and Trai Jones.

The priority, given the numbers should be trying to increase productivity running between the tackles and getting more explosive overall.

The Gamecocks only averaged four explosive runs per game, which gives them room to improve there.

If those things can improve, then the Gamecocks have a chance to see a well-oiled run game in 2020.