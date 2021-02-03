Bam Scott and Kolbe Fields, LB

Height: Scott, 6-foot-3; Smith, 6-foot-1

Weight: Scott, 220 pounds; Fields, 205 pounds

Previous school: Scott, Dodge City (Kan.) Community College; Fields, Archbishop Rummel (La.)

What Beamer said: “Back and December when I talked about what we need to attack and address from a personnel standpoint on defense it was linebacker and edge, outside backer types. We knew we didn’t have a ton of scholarships so we had to be real selective and exact about who we were going to pursue. From day one it was Kolbe and Bam. Those were the top two guys on coach (Clayton) White’s list and our defensive staff’s list. That’s what I’m excited about.

We said those were the two guys, pursued them and offered them back in December. Kolbe was committed to another school at the time and announced on twitter he had been offered by South Carolina. Frankly you worry about a kid in Louisianan and Bam halfway across the country in being able to get those guys to South Carolina with a lot of suitors coming after them. I’m really impressed we were able to identify them early, went after them early, stayed with us and ended up signing after a lot of competition for those guys.

I was on the phone with Bam—all of our coaches were—up until last night because you had a lot of people coming at them from a lot of different directions. They didn’t like hearing they weren’t coming to their school and was coming to South Carolina instead. We have to have guys at the linebacker position that are big and have the physical traits we’re after but also have a mentality to them as well. These guys have that. They’re hard workers. They’re all business.

Every time I talk to them they’re either working out, about to work out or just finished working out. It’s all the time. They’re appreciative of this opportunity. Both have really big upsides and I’m excited to see what they’re going to be able to do in coach White’s defense and in the weight room with coach (Luke) Day and in nutrition with Kristin (Coggins) as we develop those guys.”

TJ Sanders, DL

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

Previous school: Marion (S.C.)

What Beamer said: “It’s always going to be important for us to keep the best players in South Carolina at home. TJ was one of those guys who, without a doubt, is one of the very best players in South Carolina and we’re very happy he’s heading our way. He had a great senior season and played for a state championship over at Marion. I love the fact at 6-4 and 285 pounds my man averages a double-double on the basketball court. That’s pretty impressive and shows his athleticism. He’s someone I know when I got here was committed to us. I watched his video. When you have a guy with that kind of athleticism who can play on the interior of your defensive line and is an in-state player and a great young man from a winning program, you’ll take those guys all day long.”

La'Dareyen Craig, DB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Previous school: Baker (Ala.)

What Beamer said: “Hot off the presses on that one. He’s got great length and goes by Hollywood. He’s a really awesome personality. You guys are going to enjoy getting to know him as well. It was a fight to the finish on some teams that came in late and we were certainly one of them. We haven’t been on him forever and just got on him recently but over the last 48 hours he had a lot of suitors come and attack him. He’s a guy coming from Alabama and being able to get into that state for recruiting will be great for us. He has size. In this league it’s all about matchups. I mean we have a 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8 receiver who just joined the roster. At defensive back you better be bale to match up and have size and physicality at the defensive back position. Hollywood brings that to the table. He’s 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. His best football is in front of him. He’s got a magnetic personality and will be able to help from a defensive standpoint.”