Here's a look at how things stand currently with things obviously subject to change as the financial impact of COVID-19 could change the schedule or things could shift before things are finalized.

The Gamecocks are no different than any other program trying to finalize their plans.

This is a pivotal stretch of the offseason for teams with programs across the country putting the final touches on their 2020-21 non-conference schedules.

The Gamecocks' earliest known game is Nov. 12 when they'll host Radford at Colonial Life Arena before hosting Western Carolina Nov. 19.

Also see: Gamecock signee Cade Austin ready to begin his career at South Carolina

Both teams won at least 19 games last season and finished in the top 200 of the NET rankings, which is pretty good for two mid-major teams.

Radford finished second in the Big South behind Winthrop while Western Carolina was middle of the pack in the Southern Conference but made it all the way to the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Both of those games are tune ups for the Hall of Fame Classic, which the Gamecocks are scheduled to play in starting Nov. 23 in Kansas City, Mo.

They'll play two games in Missouri, playing either TCU, California or Northwestern to open the event before playing the winner or loser of the other game the next day.

TCU was the best of the three teams last year, finising with 16 wins in the Big 12 and was No. 93 in the NET. Cal went 14-18 and was 139th in the NET while Northwestern was 8-23 and 164th.

South Carolina also has two other games completely scheduled with road tilts against Coastal Carolina Dec. 1 and George Washington Dec. 14.

Both of these games are the away games for a multi-year series with the Gamecocks hosting both of those teams twice at Colonial Life in recent years.

Coastal won 16 games last year in the Sun Belt, finishing 188th in the NET while George Washington went 12-20 in year one under Jamion Christian and was 219th in the NET.

Also see: Gamecocks showing interest in MarShawn Lloyd's former teammate

Two of the biggest non-conference games currently don't have dates, but the Gamecocks are set to travel to Houston for a rematch of last year's AAC/SEC Challenge and they'll host Clemson in the annual rivalry game.

Houston's been one of the best mid-majors in college basketball the last few years, going 23-8 last season with a win in Columbia while Clemson went 16-15 with a loss to the Gamecocks last season.

The Gamecocks also have home games scheduled against Army (15-15 last season, 264th NET) and Rider (18-12, 187 NET).

Right now that means there are 10 games in the non-conference scheduled with three left out there to be finalized.

Known games

Nov. 12—vs. Radford

Nov. 19—vs. Western Carolina

Nov. 23—vs. TCU/Cal/Northwestern (Kansas City, Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 24—vs. TCU/Cal/Northwestern (Kansas City, Hall of Fame Classic)

Dec. 1—at Costal Carolina

Dec. 14—at George Washington

TBA—vs. Army

TBA—vs. Clemson

TBA—at Houston

TBA—vs. Rider